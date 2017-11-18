Pellegrino acknowledges Van Dijk interest

Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Southampton
 

Mauricio Pellegrino acknowledges Virgil van Dijk interest

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino insists that Virgil van Dijk is fully focused on his current team ahead of their trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.
Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 15:58 UK

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has acknowledged that there is interest in Virgil van Dijk but insists that the centre-back is fully focused on performing for the Saints.

Van Dijk was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in one of the main transfer sagas of the summer window, but no deal materialised and the Dutch defender will make his first trip to Anfield since seeing his desired switch fall through when Southampton take on the Reds this Saturday.

It will also be a special occasion for Pellegrino, who spent time as a player and coach with Liverpool, but he insists that he is out to cause his former team "problems".

"It will be a nice experience for me. I had a really happy time in my career as a player and as a coach at Liverpool," the Argentine told reporters.

"But on Saturday it is a nice opportunity to represent Southampton, and we will try to play well, play a good game and create problems for Liverpool.

"Virgil is training well and thinking about our club. We cannot control the market and all the whispers. We have a lot of players who are important and most of the clubs in the world want a lot of our players . Virgil is one of those, but we have to be focused on our job."

Southampton currently sit 13th in the Premier League table having only won three of their opening 11 games of the season.

Virgil van Dijk is loving life after the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
