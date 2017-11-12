New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Fernando Torres open to Premier League return with Southampton, Newcastle?

Torres open to Premier League return?
© Getty Images
Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres is believed to be open to securing a return to the Premier League after his deal with Atletico Madrid expires.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 12:32 UK

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres is believed to be open to securing a return to the Premier League after his deal with Atletico Madrid expires.

Torres has 18 months left on his contract at hometown club Atletico, but with the arrival of ex-Chelsea forward Diego Costa imminent, the 33-year-old's playing time will reduce in the New Year.

The Spaniard has made just two starts for Atletico this season and his representatives have let his desire to leave the club on loan in January be known to Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez and Southampton's Mauricio Pellegrino.

Benitez signed Torres while in charge of Liverpool in 2007 for £26m and the striker had a fantastic spell at Anfield.

The striker is reportedly against permanently signing for another club and is in favour of seeing out his deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fernando Torres gives the thumbs-up after leaving hospital on March 3, 2017
Read Next:
Torres 'to leave Atletico in January'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fernando Torres, Diego Costa, Rafael Benitez, Mauricio Pellegrino, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Fernando Torres open to Premier League return with Southampton, Newcastle?
 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United to extend contracts of four players?
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Atletico Madrid chief: 'Antoine Griezmann will get back to best'
Atleti president: 'Simeone is untouchable'Report: Atletico set Vrsaljko asking priceAtletico show interest in Ander Herrera?Man United join race to sign Arthur Melo?Harry Kane 'top of Real Madrid wishlist'
Everton board 'split over Sam Allardyce'Real Madrid 'planning January PL raid'Report: Simeone top target for EvertonJuanfran throws support behind GriezmannAtletico 'planning January Salah swoop'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1110103042631
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid117222291323
4Atletico MadridAtletico116501661023
5Villarreal116231811720
6Sevilla116141211119
7Real Sociedad115242421317
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes1152498117
10GironaGirona114341316-315
11Celta Vigo114252217514
12Getafe113441513213
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves11209516-116
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 