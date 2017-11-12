Torres open to Premier League return?

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres is believed to be open to securing a return to the Premier League after his deal with Atletico Madrid expires.

Torres has 18 months left on his contract at hometown club Atletico, but with the arrival of ex-Chelsea forward Diego Costa imminent, the 33-year-old's playing time will reduce in the New Year.

The Spaniard has made just two starts for Atletico this season and his representatives have let his desire to leave the club on loan in January be known to Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez and Southampton's Mauricio Pellegrino.

Benitez signed Torres while in charge of Liverpool in 2007 for £26m and the striker had a fantastic spell at Anfield.

The striker is reportedly against permanently signing for another club and is in favour of seeing out his deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.