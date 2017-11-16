Liverpool 'join race for Kara Mobdji'

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for £10m-rated Senegal captain Kara Mbodji as a possible alternative to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Senegal captain Kara Mbodji from Anderlecht in January.

The centre-back, who can also play as a holding midfielder, has been linked with a move away from the Belgian outfit recently after his agent revealed that a host of clubs are interested in his client.

The agent claims that teams from Italy, Spain, Turkey and "six or seven" from the Premier League are keeping tabs on Mbodji, with Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion among those thought to be considering a move.

Liverpool are looking for defensive reinforcements to shore up their backline during the January transfer window, and Turkish Football reports that they have identified Mbodji as a possible target.

The 28-year-old is valued at £10m by Anderlecht and is seen by the Reds as a much cheaper alternative to Virgil van Dijk, whom they failed to sign during the summer.

Mbodji is understood to be open to the idea of joining Liverpool, where he would team up with compatriot Sadio Mane.