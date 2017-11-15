Henderson returns to Liverpool training

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns to full training ahead of their Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has returned to first-team training as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury.

The midfielder missed Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham United before the international break and subsequently pulled out of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to the injury.

However, having spent the break focusing on his recovery Henderson was able to rejoin his teammates in training today ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

Henderson could be included against the Saints, while a late decision will also be made on the fitness of Sadio Mane against his former club.

Mane returned early from international duty with Senegal due to concerns over an old injury, but was at Melwood with the rest of the squad today and will undergo tests to determine whether he will be available for the weekend.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the Champions League places.