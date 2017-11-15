Jordan Henderson returns to Liverpool training

Henderson returns to Liverpool training
© SilverHub
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns to full training ahead of their Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 20:41 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has returned to first-team training as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury.

The midfielder missed Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham United before the international break and subsequently pulled out of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to the injury.

However, having spent the break focusing on his recovery Henderson was able to rejoin his teammates in training today ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

Henderson could be included against the Saints, while a late decision will also be made on the fitness of Sadio Mane against his former club.

Mane returned early from international duty with Senegal due to concerns over an old injury, but was at Melwood with the rest of the squad today and will undergo tests to determine whether he will be available for the weekend.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the Champions League places.

Virgil van Dijk is loving life after the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Read Next:
Pellegrino: 'Van Dijk completely focused'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp released from hospital
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp admits himself to hospital to undergo checks
 A dejected Emre Can during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
Emre Can 'reveals contract demands'
Henderson returns to Liverpool trainingLallana 'to return against Southampton'Pellegrino: 'Van Dijk completely focused'Maradona heaps praise on "wonderful" SalahLiverpool confirm Clyne back surgery
Draxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'Firmino talks up Coutinho partnershipRonaldinho: 'Coutinho perfect for Barca'Liverpool favourites to sign MascheranoClyne ruled out for up to three months?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Jordan Henderson returns to Liverpool training
 Virgil van Dijk is loving life after the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Mauricio Pellegrino: 'Virgil van Dijk completely focused on Southampton'
 Ronald Koeman shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Fraser Forster hails "fantastic" manager Ronald Koeman
Arsenal, Chelsea join race for Luke Shaw?Pellegrino: 'Saints deserve more points'Southampton eye Stevan Jovetic?Van Dijk: 'I am happy at Southampton'Pellegrino: 'Burnley defeat is painful'
Sean Dyche hails "fantastic" victoryResult: Vokes fires Burnley into top sixTeam News: Chris Wood back for BurnleyMan City to make new Bertrand approach?Luke Shaw keen on Southampton return?
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 