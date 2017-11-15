Diego Maradona heaps praise on "wonderful" Mohamed Salah

Maradona heaps praise on
© Offside
Diego Maradona believes that "wonderful" Mohamed Salah deserves to be recognised as the best African footballer in the world.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 15:49 UK

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah has been backed to win the African Footballer of the Year award for 2017 by footballing legend Diego Maradona.

The 25-year-old is one of five nominees in the running to win the BBC-backed award, alongside fellow Red Sadio Mane and future teammate Naby Keita, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Victor Moses are also in contention.

Salah has played a direct part in 16 goals in 17 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Roma in a £34.3m deal in the summer, having also helped Egypt to the World Cup finals, and he has a big fan in former Argentina and Napoli great Maradona.

"I would like to support Salah who has greatly succeeded with Roma and Liverpool," he told Sada El-Balad. "He's a wonderful player who surely deserves the award."

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez won the award last season, while Yaya Toure of Manchester City picked it up four years running between 2011 and 2014.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Read Next:
Drogba hails "real leader" Mohamed Salah
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mohamed Salah, Diego Maradona, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Victor Moses, Yaya Toure, Riyad Mahrez, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp admits himself to hospital to undergo checks
 Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
Diego Maradona heaps praise on "wonderful" Mohamed Salah
 Virgil van Dijk is loving life after the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Mauricio Pellegrino: 'Virgil van Dijk completely focused on Southampton'
Emre Can 'reveals contract demands'Liverpool confirm Clyne back surgeryDraxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'Firmino talks up Coutinho partnershipRonaldinho: 'Coutinho perfect for Barca'
Liverpool favourites to sign MascheranoClyne ruled out for up to three months?Jurgen Klopp reveals Sadio Mane concernDortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Liverpool 'win race for Leon Goretzka'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Egypt News
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
Diego Maradona heaps praise on "wonderful" Mohamed Salah
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Report: Egypt star Mohamed Salah turns down offer of luxury villa
 Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia?
Drogba hails "real leader" Mohamed SalahWarner 'asked Egypt for bribe'Salah's fitness blamed for Egypt defeatEgypt turns down Colombia friendlyResult: England out after Egypt defeat
Preview: Egypt vs. EnglandResult: Iraq move to top with winResult: Chile overcome Egypt by the odd goal
> Egypt Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 