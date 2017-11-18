Lallana 'to return against Southampton'

Adam Lallana will make his Liverpool return in Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton, according to a report.

Adam Lallana will reportedly make his Liverpool return in Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

The England international has not yet represented the Reds this season after picking up a thigh problem during the club's preparations for the 2017-18 campaign.

According to Sky Sports News, Lallana played in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Liverpool's training ground on Tuesday, and is expected to return to Jurgen Klopp's squad for the clash with his former club Southampton.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Anfield in the summer of 2014, scored eight times in 35 appearances for Liverpool last season.

Klopp's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table - four points off second-placed Manchester United after 11 matches of the season.