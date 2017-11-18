Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Southampton
 

Adam Lallana 'to return against Southampton'

Lallana 'to return against Southampton'
© SilverHub
Adam Lallana will make his Liverpool return in Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Adam Lallana will reportedly make his Liverpool return in Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

The England international has not yet represented the Reds this season after picking up a thigh problem during the club's preparations for the 2017-18 campaign.

According to Sky Sports News, Lallana played in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Liverpool's training ground on Tuesday, and is expected to return to Jurgen Klopp's squad for the clash with his former club Southampton.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Anfield in the summer of 2014, scored eight times in 35 appearances for Liverpool last season.

Klopp's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table - four points off second-placed Manchester United after 11 matches of the season.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Lallana 'to step up return in friendly match'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp admits himself to hospital to undergo checks
 A dejected Emre Can during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
Emre Can 'reveals contract demands'
 Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
Diego Maradona heaps praise on "wonderful" Mohamed Salah
Lallana 'to return against Southampton'Pellegrino: 'Van Dijk completely focused'Liverpool confirm Clyne back surgeryDraxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'Firmino talks up Coutinho partnership
Ronaldinho: 'Coutinho perfect for Barca'Liverpool favourites to sign MascheranoClyne ruled out for up to three months?Jurgen Klopp reveals Sadio Mane concernDortmund join race to sign Emre Can?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 