Sadio Mane sent home from Senegal duty over injury concerns

Sadio Mane sent home from Senegal duty
© Offside
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane returns to Melwood after being sent home from international duty with Senegal due to concerns over an "old injury".
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 13, 2017 at 09:30 UK

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been sent home from international duty with Senegal due to concerns over an old injury.

Mane has only recently returned from a separate injury he sustained during the previous international break, but Liverpool are once again sweating over the fitness of one of their key players.

The 25-year-old suffered a slight recurrence of an old injury during Senegal's 2-0 win over South Africa on Friday - a result which confirmed his country's place at next summer's World Cup.

Mane has now returned to Melwood where he will be assessed by Liverpool's medical staff to determine the full extent of the injury.

"The Senegalese Football Federation informs the national and international opinion that, following the match South Africa against Senegal on Friday, November 10, 2017, in Polokwane, the player Sadio Mane was slightly felt from his old injury," read a statement from the Senegalese Football Association.

"After consultations between the medical staff of the national team of Senegal and Liverpool, it was decided by mutual agreement to make it available to his club to continue treatment until full recovery."

Liverpool are back in action again on Saturday when they host Southampton at Anfield.

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp happy for Mane to play for Senegal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sadio Mane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Liverpool 'win race to sign Leon Goretzka'
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Sadio Mane sent home from Senegal duty over injury concerns
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool 'furious with Barcelona's latest Philippe Coutinho offer'
Dortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Liverpool 'eye Suso as Coutinho replacement'Philippe Coutinho "very happy" at LiverpoolCoutinho "100% fit" for England friendlyReport: Liverpool to nab Wolves youngster
Report: Emre Can favours Man City moveReport: West Ham leading Danny Ings raceJones becomes eighth England withdrawalCoutinho passed fit for England friendlyKlopp: 'Robertson a part of my plans'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Senegal News
Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Sadio Mane sent home from Senegal duty over injury concerns
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane stars as Senegal reach World Cup
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Liverpool physio travels with Sadio Mane on international duty
Klopp happy for Mane to play for SenegalLiverpool star Mane returns to trainingKlopp: 'Sadio Mane is still in rehab'Injured Mane named in Senegal squadDiame retires from international football
Mane thanks Liverpool fans for 'easing heartache'Klopp: 'Mixed emotions over Mane form'Mahrez named African Footballer of the YearThree PL stars on African Footballer of the Year shortlistBa keen to make Senegal return
> Senegal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 