Sadio Mane sent home from Senegal duty

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane returns to Melwood after being sent home from international duty with Senegal due to concerns over an "old injury".

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been sent home from international duty with Senegal due to concerns over an old injury.

Mane has only recently returned from a separate injury he sustained during the previous international break, but Liverpool are once again sweating over the fitness of one of their key players.

The 25-year-old suffered a slight recurrence of an old injury during Senegal's 2-0 win over South Africa on Friday - a result which confirmed his country's place at next summer's World Cup.

Mane has now returned to Melwood where he will be assessed by Liverpool's medical staff to determine the full extent of the injury.

"The Senegalese Football Federation informs the national and international opinion that, following the match South Africa against Senegal on Friday, November 10, 2017, in Polokwane, the player Sadio Mane was slightly felt from his old injury," read a statement from the Senegalese Football Association.

"After consultations between the medical staff of the national team of Senegal and Liverpool, it was decided by mutual agreement to make it available to his club to continue treatment until full recovery."

Liverpool are back in action again on Saturday when they host Southampton at Anfield.