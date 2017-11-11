Mane stars as Senegal reach World Cup

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane plays a leading role as Senegal earn a place at next summer's World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa.

Last month, Mane had been selected in the squad despite being sidelined with a hamstring injury, but the attacker returned to play 77 minutes in Liverpool's 4-1 win at West Ham United before the international break.

The return to fitness led to Mane playing 90 minutes Polokwane on Friday, and the 25-year-old was instrumental as Senegal reached the World Cup for the second time in their history.

Mane played in West Ham United forward Diafra Sakho for their side's first after 12 minutes, while Mane's shot led to Thamsanqa Mkhize putting through his own net before the break.

With Senegal's progress assured, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will likely call for Mane to be rested for Tuesday's fixture with the same opponents in Dakar.