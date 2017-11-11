World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane stars as Senegal reach World Cup

Mane stars as Senegal reach World Cup
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane plays a leading role as Senegal earn a place at next summer's World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Senegal have booked their place at next summer's World Cup after Sadio Mane starred during a 2-0 win over South Africa.

Last month, Mane had been selected in the squad despite being sidelined with a hamstring injury, but the attacker returned to play 77 minutes in Liverpool's 4-1 win at West Ham United before the international break.

The return to fitness led to Mane playing 90 minutes Polokwane on Friday, and the 25-year-old was instrumental as Senegal reached the World Cup for the second time in their history.

Mane played in West Ham United forward Diafra Sakho for their side's first after 12 minutes, while Mane's shot led to Thamsanqa Mkhize putting through his own net before the break.

With Senegal's progress assured, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will likely call for Mane to be rested for Tuesday's fixture with the same opponents in Dakar.

Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
