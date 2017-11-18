Preview: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Sports Mole previews the Premier League encounter at Anfield between Liverpool and Southampton.

Liverpool play host to Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon looking to record their third successive victory in the Premier League, with a win potentially being required to remain in fifth place in the standings.

The Saints make the trip to Merseyside having won just one of their last half-a-dozen fixtures in the top flight, and Mauricio Pellegrino is under pressure to deliver a result on their visit to the North-West.

Liverpool

Earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp admitted himself to hospital but after a short stay, the Liverpool boss will be hoping to be in the dugout to help his side remain within touching distance of the top four in the table.

The Merseyside giants have endured an indifferent spell in the top flight, with just three wins coming from their last eight fixtures, but convincing victories over Huddersfield Town and West Ham United before the international break have left Liverpool just three points adrift of Chelsea.

A total of seven goals were scored against the Terriers and Hammers, with the return made even more impressive given the absence of key playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who has appeared in just five of Liverpool's league fixtures this season.

However, the Brazilian international featured for his country against England in midweek, and the midfielder's return comes at a time when Klopp still has doubts over the fitness of Sadio Mane, who picked up an injury while representing Senegal.

Only Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have been able to play a full part in Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League schedule, and Klopp has been indebted to their pair who have scored 17 goals between them in those competitions.

Improvements continue to be made at the back, with only one goal being conceded at Anfield in five league games this season, but there is still a need for Liverpool to start defeating mid-table opponents with greater ease if they are to have any ambitions of finishing in fourth or above in May.

Recent form: WDDLWW

Recent form (all competitions): DWLWWW



Southampton

Pellegrino has insisted that Southampton deserve to have recorded more than 13 points from their 11 league games this season, but the Saints must start producing better quality in front of goal in order to justify the Argentine's claims.

Before the international break, Southampton suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley, taking the Saints' record in the final third to six goals from their last nine outings in the top flight.

Southampton remain relatively tight in defence, but the same problems which occurred under Claude Puel have continued with Pellegrino in charge and the former Alaves man is starting to come under pressure.

The margins between optimism and pessimism are small - a win over Burnley would have left Southampton in joint-seventh - but the club's supporters have witnessed their side fail to convert possession into goals for 16 months and the frustration at St Mary's is only continuing to increase.

The calls for a greater involvement for Charlie Austin are only increasing, too, with each of the forward's eight appearances in the Premier League this season coming from the bench, despite Manolo Gabbiadini and Shane Long only offering three goals between them.

This weekend will also see eyes fixate on the performance of defender Virgil van Dijk, who Liverpool openly courted during the summer, but Pellegrino has said that the Dutch international is focused on turning in a performance for his current side.

Recent form: LLDWDL



Team News

Klopp could welcome back midfielder Adam Lallana for the visit of his former club, with the England international having not featured this season because of a thigh injury.

Jordan Henderson has also returned to training after a similar issue, but Mane remains a doubt due to a slight recurrence of a hamstring problem.

Dominic Solanke will remain on the bench, despite making his England debut against Brazil on Tuesday night.

Pellegrino must decide whether to hand a first start of the season to Austin, but Gabbiadini is likely to be given the nod as the lone striker for the trip to Anfield.

James Ward-Prowse is in contention to return to the midfield, with Sofiane Boufal potentially dropping to the bench if Pellegrino opts to move Dusan Tadic to the flank.

Midfielder Mario Lemina has been ruled out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Wijnaldum; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coutinho, Salah; Firmino

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Forster; Soares, Yoshida, Van Dijk, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini



Head To Head

Saturday's fixture will represent the 107th meeting between the two clubs, with Liverpool claiming 51 wins and Southampton registering 30 victories.

However, despite holding the advantage from an historical perspective, Liverpool have failed to win any of their last five games with Southampton, who are undefeated in this fixture since December 2015.

Southampton have avoided defeat on their last three trips to Anfield, with Liverpool's last triumph coming in August 2014 when Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge got on the scoresheet.

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool and Southampton are used to playing out tight fixtures and we cannot see it being any different on Saturday afternoon. However, Liverpool's greater attacking threat should prove to be the difference and do not be surprised to see Lallana net from the bench in the second half.

