General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp returns to Liverpool training following health scare

Klopp returns to Liverpool training
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp returns to the club's training ground after admitting himself to hospital when he felt unwell.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned to the club's training ground following his health scare yesterday.

The German admitted himself to hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell, missing the club's training session at Melwood as a result.

However, he was released later on Wednesday evening and was back at Melwood this morning to oversee preparations ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

Klopp is expected to be in the dugout as planned for the match at Anfield, although he could still need some follow-up tests in the coming days.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points off the Champions League places and 12 behind leaders Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho gesticulates during the Champions League group game between Benfica and Manchester United on October 18, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho doubts English success in CL
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp admits himself to hospital to undergo checks
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp released from hospital
Klopp returns to Liverpool trainingWolves open talks with Gibbs-White?Mourinho doubts English success in CLHenderson returns to Liverpool trainingLallana 'to return against Southampton'
Emre Can 'reveals contract demands'Pellegrino: 'Van Dijk completely focused'Maradona heaps praise on "wonderful" SalahLiverpool confirm Clyne back surgeryDraxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 