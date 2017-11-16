Klopp returns to Liverpool training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp returns to the club's training ground after admitting himself to hospital when he felt unwell.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned to the club's training ground following his health scare yesterday.

The German admitted himself to hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell, missing the club's training session at Melwood as a result.

However, he was released later on Wednesday evening and was back at Melwood this morning to oversee preparations ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

Klopp is expected to be in the dugout as planned for the match at Anfield, although he could still need some follow-up tests in the coming days.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points off the Champions League places and 12 behind leaders Manchester City.