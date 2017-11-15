General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp released from hospital

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is released from hospital after admitting himself following a health scare.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been released from hospital after admitting himself following a health scare this afternoon.

Klopp felt unwell following his return from a charity trip to South Africa last week and went to hospital for a check-up on the advice of club doctors, forcing him to miss Liverpool training.

However, the Liverpool Echo reports that the German has now been released from hospital after being given the all-clear.

Klopp is expected to undergo some follow-up appointments in the coming days, but the issue is not thought to be a serious one and he is still scheduled to speak to the media at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Liverpool host Southampton on Saturday looking for a fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

