Jurgen Klopp admits himself to hospital

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp missed training on Wednesday afternoon after admitting himself to hospital to undergo a series of checks.
The 50-year-old is expected to be released later today.
More to follow...
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester CityMan City
|11
|10
|1
|0
|38
|7
|31
|31
|2
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|11
|7
|2
|2
|23
|5
|18
|23
|3
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|11
|7
|2
|2
|20
|7
|13
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|11
|7
|1
|3
|19
|10
|9
|22
|5
|Liverpool
|11
|5
|4
|2
|21
|17
|4
|19
|6
|Arsenal
|11
|6
|1
|4
|20
|16
|4
|19
|7
|Burnley
|11
|5
|4
|2
|10
|9
|1
|19
|8
|Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|11
|11
|0
|15
|9
|Watford
|11
|4
|3
|4
|17
|21
|-4
|15
|10
|Huddersfield TownHuddersfield
|11
|4
|3
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|15
|11
|Newcastle UnitedNewcastle
|11
|4
|2
|5
|10
|10
|0
|14
|12
|Leicester CityLeicester
|11
|3
|4
|4
|16
|16
|0
|13
|13
|Southampton
|11
|3
|4
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|13
|14
|Stoke CityStoke
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|22
|-9
|12
|15
|Everton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|22
|-12
|11
|16
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|11
|2
|4
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|10
|17
|Bournemouth
|11
|3
|1
|7
|7
|14
|-7
|10
|18
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|11
|2
|3
|6
|11
|23
|-12
|9
|19
|Swansea CitySwansea
|11
|2
|2
|7
|7
|13
|-6
|8
|20
|Crystal Palace
|11
|1
|1
|9
|4
|22
|-18
|4
