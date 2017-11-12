Fraser Forster believes that Ronald Koeman will be a success wherever he ends up next, despite being sacked by Everton last month with the club in the bottom three.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has backed former Everton boss Ronald Koeman to hit the ground running in his next managerial position.

The 54-year-old was sacked by the Toffees last month after struggling to get the best of his expensively-assembled squad, leaving the club while they were in the Premier League relegation zone.

Koeman had better success on the South Coast with Southampton, however, and Forster believes that the Dutchman will make a positive impact at whichever club - or country, with the Netherlands seeking a new permanent manager - he ends up at next.

"He will suit whatever job comes his way. If that's what he wants to go to he will be fantastic at it," the Daily Star quotes him as saying.

"He is a great manager. I am sure he will adapt whether it is club football or international. Ron is a fantastic manager and a great person. He was fantastic with me. He is a fantastic coach and I have no doubt he will end up in a top job somewhere else."

Koeman has also previously managed a string of clubs in the Eredivisie, as well as the likes of Benfica and Valencia.