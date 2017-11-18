Report: Van Aanholt on Man City wishlist

New Transfer Talk header

Report: Patrick van Aanholt on Manchester City shopping list

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt emerges as a rumoured possible replacement for injured full-back Benjamin Mendy at Manchester City.
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola intends to make a shock £12m bid for Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Guardiola is said to be keen to further strengthen his defensive ranks for the second half of the campaign, having lost £52m ace Benjamin Mendy to a long-term injury.

The Catalan coach has already targeted a replacement option, with The Sun reporting that he intends to lure Van Aanholt to the Etihad Stadium in the New Year.

Palace may be willing to offload the six-cap Netherlands international, who only made the switch to South London from Sunderland earlier this year in a £9m deal.

Van Aanholt has been used 11 times in all competitions by the Eagles this term, failing to play a direct part in any goal for a side that also holds claim to having the division's joint-worst defence.

