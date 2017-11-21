Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
0-1
Liverpool
 
LIVE
Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira (2')

Team News: Lallana not risked for Liverpool against Sevilla
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that beat Southampton at the weekend ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League Group E trip to Sevilla.
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the Liverpool side that beat Southampton at the weekend ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League trip to Sevilla.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet between the sticks and Joe Gomez comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite travelling with the Reds to Spain, Adam Lallana is not risked by Klopp and misses out on the matchday squad as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have made three changes to the side that beat Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Gabriel Mercado starts ahead of Sebastien Corchia, Wissam Ben Yedder is selected in place of Luis Muriel and Ever Banega replaces Franco Vazquez.

Sevilla: Rico; Mercado, Geis, Lenglet, Escudero; Pizarro, N'Zonzi, Banega; Sarabia, Nolito, Ben Yedder
Subs: Soria, Corchia, Krohn-Dehli, Correa, Navas, Muriel, Vazquez

Liverpool: Karius; Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Coutinho; Mane, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Sturridge, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold

Follow all the action from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Lallana included in Liverpool squad
