Team News: Lallana not risked for Liverpool against Sevilla

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the side that beat Southampton at the weekend ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League Group E trip to Sevilla.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet between the sticks and Joe Gomez comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite travelling with the Reds to Spain, Adam Lallana is not risked by Klopp and misses out on the matchday squad as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have made three changes to the side that beat Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Gabriel Mercado starts ahead of Sebastien Corchia, Wissam Ben Yedder is selected in place of Luis Muriel and Ever Banega replaces Franco Vazquez.

Sevilla: Rico; Mercado, Geis, Lenglet, Escudero; Pizarro, N'Zonzi, Banega; Sarabia, Nolito, Ben Yedder

Subs: Soria, Corchia, Krohn-Dehli, Correa, Navas, Muriel, Vazquez

Liverpool: Karius; Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Coutinho; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Sturridge, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold

