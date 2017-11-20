Agent calls for Inter to make Pastore offer

New Transfer Talk header

Agent calls for Inter Milan to make bid for PSG midfielder Javier Pastore

Inter Milan should make an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore during the January transfer window, according to agent Marcelo Simonian.
Agent Marcelo Simonian has encouraged Inter Milan to make an offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.

After dropping down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, Pastore has been linked with a transfer to either the Premier League or Serie A.

Chelsea and Liverpool have both been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old, but Simonian has called on Inter to win the race for the Argentine's signature.

Simonian told FCInterNews.it: "Luciano Spalletti is a great coach, the best in Italy. Bringing in Pastore would be an historic opportunity for the Nerazzurri to get back to their winning ways of the recent past.

"We'll see if their Chinese owners can sniff out a deal and make the most of having those two phenomenal Inter directors on their books."

Pastore previously represented Italian side Palermo before moving to PSG in 2011.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore (L) kicks to score a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp on September 22, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Your Comments
