New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paris Saint-Germain 'want £18m for Javier Pastore'

PSG 'want £18m for Javier Pastore'
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain place an £18m value on experienced attacker Javier Pastore amid interest from Inter Milan, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 16:13 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly placed an £18m value on experienced attacker Javier Pastore.

The 28-year-old is currently in his seventh season with PSG, and has scored 42 times and registered 53 assists in 236 appearances for the French giants in all competitions.

The Argentine has only started three Ligue 1 matches this term, however, and it is understood that he will leave Paris when the January transfer window opens for business.

Chelsea and Liverpool have previously been linked with a move, but it is thought that Inter Milan are currently at the head of the queue.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are open to selling Pastore at the start of 2018, although interested clubs will have to come up with £18m in order to begin contract talks with the attacker.

Pastore spent two years with Palermo before making the move to the French capital in 2011.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Read Next:
Chelsea 'to sell Willian for Lucas Moura'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Javier Pastore, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Chelsea 'to sell Willian to fund move for Lucas Moura'
 Neymar in action for Brazil at the 2016 Olympic Games
Casemiro: 'Neymar will always be welcome at Real Madrid'
 Javier Mascherano in action for Liverpool
Liverpool favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano
PSG 'want £18m for Javier Pastore'Draxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'Emery on brink of being sacked by PSG?Man United, PSG 'in battle for Pochettino'Mbappe: 'Neymar took me under his wing'
Cesar: 'Neymar best player in the world'Report: Madrid to move for MarquinhosArsenal 'eyeing Draxler-Sanchez swap'Di Maria: 'I was close to Barcelona move'Coutinho 'not interested in PSG move'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Paris Saint-GermainPSG1210203983132
2MonacoMonaco1291234122228
3Lyon1274132151725
4Marseille127322617924
5NantesNantes12723119223
6Saint-EtienneSt Etienne125341315-218
7Caen12606813-518
8Montpellier HSCMontpellier1244498116
9Bordeaux124441618-216
10Rennes124351415-115
11Troyes124351215-315
12Toulouse124351217-515
13GuingampGuingamp124261321-814
14Angers122731619-313
15Nice124171419-513
16Dijon123361421-712
17AmiensAmiens11326713-611
18StrasbourgStrasbourg122461323-1010
19Lille11236915-69
20Metz121011524-193
> Full Version
 