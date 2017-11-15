PSG 'want £18m for Javier Pastore'

Paris Saint-Germain place an £18m value on experienced attacker Javier Pastore amid interest from Inter Milan, according to a report.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly placed an £18m value on experienced attacker Javier Pastore.

The 28-year-old is currently in his seventh season with PSG, and has scored 42 times and registered 53 assists in 236 appearances for the French giants in all competitions.

The Argentine has only started three Ligue 1 matches this term, however, and it is understood that he will leave Paris when the January transfer window opens for business.

Chelsea and Liverpool have previously been linked with a move, but it is thought that Inter Milan are currently at the head of the queue.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are open to selling Pastore at the start of 2018, although interested clubs will have to come up with £18m in order to begin contract talks with the attacker.

Pastore spent two years with Palermo before making the move to the French capital in 2011.