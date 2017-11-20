New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool considering move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss?

Liverpool considering move for Saiss?
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 19:26 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

Earlier this month, the Merseyside giants were linked with a move for Wolves youngster Morgan Gibbs-White, but it appears that the Under-17 World Cup winner is not the only Molineux player on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

According to reports in his native Morocco, Saiss has started to attract the attention of the Premier League outfit after impressing in the Championship this season.

Saiss endured a disappointing first campaign with Wolves but since the arrival of new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the 27-year-old has been superb in the middle of the park for the West Midlands side.

Wolves currently sit at the top of the second-tier standings, with Saiss making 14 starts and two appearances, with his only absence from the squad coming through suspension.

With Wolves looking to secure promotion to the Premier League, any offer for Saiss's signature is likely to be rejected.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore (L) kicks to score a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp on September 22, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Read Next:
Agent calls for Inter to make Pastore offer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Romain Saiss, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jurgen Klopp, Nuno Espirito Santo, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge to leave Anfield in January?
 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Manchester City 'to rival Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk'
Liverpool considering move for Saiss?Klavan: 'Liverpool have improved in defence'Klopp: 'Sevilla trip is biggest game'Agent calls for Inter to make Pastore offerBerizzo: 'More to Liverpool than Salah'
Lallana included in Liverpool squadKlopp praises Moreno's professionalismKlopp: Salah is having his "moment"Coleman targeting Liverpool duo on loan?Prem trio make contact with Bernard?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Jurgen Klopp watches the horror unfold during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on October 22, 2017
Liverpool considering move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss?
 Helder Costa in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 24, 2017
Championship roundup: Wolverhampton Wanderers back on top
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa to battle for Czech striker?
Wolves consider move for Jorgensen?Wolves open talks with Gibbs-White?PL clubs consider move for Wolves defender?Wolves to sign "the Portuguese Hazard"Vinagre: 'I almost joined Man United'
Report: Liverpool to nab Wolves youngsterNuno to be given limitless funds?Wolves to sign Benfica's Joao Carvalho?Wolves to move for Albion striker Roberts?Nuno: 'Being top in November means nothing'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 