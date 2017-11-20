Liverpool considering move for Saiss?

Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

Earlier this month, the Merseyside giants were linked with a move for Wolves youngster Morgan Gibbs-White, but it appears that the Under-17 World Cup winner is not the only Molineux player on Jurgen Klopp's radar.

According to reports in his native Morocco, Saiss has started to attract the attention of the Premier League outfit after impressing in the Championship this season.

Saiss endured a disappointing first campaign with Wolves but since the arrival of new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, the 27-year-old has been superb in the middle of the park for the West Midlands side.

Wolves currently sit at the top of the second-tier standings, with Saiss making 14 starts and two appearances, with his only absence from the squad coming through suspension.

With Wolves looking to secure promotion to the Premier League, any offer for Saiss's signature is likely to be rejected.