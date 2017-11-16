Wolves open talks with Gibbs-White?

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to extend the contract of teenager Morgan Gibbs-White, who has recently attracted interest from the Premier League.

Gibbs-White has just returned from the Under-17 World Cup where he helped England win the tournament with a 5-2 victory over Spain in the final, but the teenager's performances are said to have led to interest from Liverpool.

However, according to the Express & Star, Wolves have been active in their attempts to keep Gibbs-White at Molineux, with discussions allegedly starting before representing the Three Lions in India.

Gibbs-White's current deal expires at the end of 2019 and a new contract cannot be penned until January - when the youngster turns 18 - but Wolves are said to be making every attempt to keep the prospect in the West Midlands for the long term

Last season, Gibbs-White made eight appearances in the first team under Paul Lambert, with his debut being made off the bench in the 2-0 win at Stoke City in the FA Cup third round at the start of 2017.