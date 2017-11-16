New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolves open talks with Liverpool target Morgan Gibbs-White?

Wolves open talks with Gibbs-White?
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to extend the contract of teenager Morgan Gibbs-White, who has recently attracted interest from the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 12:30 UK

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has reportedly held talks over signing a new contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gibbs-White has just returned from the Under-17 World Cup where he helped England win the tournament with a 5-2 victory over Spain in the final, but the teenager's performances are said to have led to interest from Liverpool.

However, according to the Express & Star, Wolves have been active in their attempts to keep Gibbs-White at Molineux, with discussions allegedly starting before representing the Three Lions in India.

Gibbs-White's current deal expires at the end of 2019 and a new contract cannot be penned until January - when the youngster turns 18 - but Wolves are said to be making every attempt to keep the prospect in the West Midlands for the long term

Last season, Gibbs-White made eight appearances in the first team under Paul Lambert, with his debut being made off the bench in the 2-0 win at Stoke City in the FA Cup third round at the start of 2017.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Liverpool to nab Wolves youngster
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Morgan Gibbs-White, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp admits himself to hospital to undergo checks
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Jurgen Klopp watches the warm-up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on September 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp released from hospital
Klopp returns to Liverpool trainingWolves open talks with Gibbs-White?Mourinho doubts English success in CLHenderson returns to Liverpool trainingLallana 'to return against Southampton'
Emre Can 'reveals contract demands'Pellegrino: 'Van Dijk completely focused'Maradona heaps praise on "wonderful" SalahLiverpool confirm Clyne back surgeryDraxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolves open talks with Liverpool target Morgan Gibbs-White?
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Premier League clubs consider move for Wolves defender Cameron John?
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Benfica winger Rafa Silva?
Vinagre: 'I almost joined Man United'Report: Liverpool to nab Wolves youngsterNuno to be given limitless funds?Wolves to sign Benfica's Joao Carvalho?Wolves to move for Albion striker Roberts?
Nuno: 'Being top in November means nothing'Barry Douglas: 'Wolves can't switch off'Result: Wolves down Fulham to go four points clearEFL reveals televised Christmas fixturesDiogo Jota quiet on Wolves future
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 