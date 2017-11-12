Report: Liverpool to nab Wolves youngster

Teenage Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is reportedly on the radar of a trio of Premier League clubs, with Liverpool currently leading the way.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly preparing a £5m bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Morgan Gibbs-White.

The England Under-17s international, part of the successful World Cup squad in India last month, is unable to sign a new contract at Molineux until he turns 18 in January.

Gibbs-White could therefore be snared by a Premier League side and, according to The Sun, Liverpool are ready to pounce when the transfer window reopens.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also said to have shown an interest in the Wolves academy product, who has been with the West Midlands club since the age of eight.

Wanderers handed the teenage midfielder, currently under contract until 2019, his senior debut in the FA Cup victory over Stoke City in January.