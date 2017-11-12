New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool to nab Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Morgan Gibbs-White

Report: Liverpool to nab Wolves youngster
© Getty Images
Teenage Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is reportedly on the radar of a trio of Premier League clubs, with Liverpool currently leading the way.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 14:25 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly preparing a £5m bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Morgan Gibbs-White.

The England Under-17s international, part of the successful World Cup squad in India last month, is unable to sign a new contract at Molineux until he turns 18 in January.

Gibbs-White could therefore be snared by a Premier League side and, according to The Sun, Liverpool are ready to pounce when the transfer window reopens.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also said to have shown an interest in the Wolves academy product, who has been with the West Midlands club since the age of eight.

Wanderers handed the teenage midfielder, currently under contract until 2019, his senior debut in the FA Cup victory over Stoke City in January.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool move closer to Havertz deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Morgan Gibbs-White, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Report: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can favours Manchester City move
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Liverpool 'furious with Barcelona's latest Philippe Coutinho offer'
 Phil Jones in action during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Phil Jones becomes eighth England withdrawal
Report: Liverpool to nab Wolves youngsterReport: West Ham leading Danny Ings raceCoutinho passed fit for England friendlyKlopp: 'Robertson a part of my plans'Mane stars as Senegal reach World Cup
Can: 'Gomez deserves England call-up'Moreno 'never considered Liverpool exit'Coutinho 'not interested in PSG move'Bierhoff hints at Goretzka move to PLLiverpool move closer to Havertz deal?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Report: Liverpool to nab Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Morgan Gibbs-White
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Carvalho?
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Nuno Espirito Santo to be given limitless transfer funds in promotion chase?
Wolves to move for Albion striker Roberts?Nuno: 'Being top in November means nothing'Barry Douglas: 'Wolves can't switch off'Result: Wolves down Fulham to go four points clearEFL reveals televised Christmas fixtures
Diogo Jota quiet on Wolves futureNeves: 'I knew little about Wolves'Nuno: 'I'm not leaving Wolves for Everton'Nuno 'not interested in Everton job'Nuno: 'Wolves played good football'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 