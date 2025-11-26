Wolves transfer news: China youth international travels to England ahead of Molineux move?

By Darren Plant | 26 Nov 2025 15:45 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 16:08

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly attempting to secure a surprise deal for a China youth international.

With Wolves sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table with two points from 12 matches, they are currently at risk of setting a number of unwanted records in the division's history.

Rob Edwards has recently replaced Vitor Pereira in the dugout, while chairman Jeff Shi has acknowledged that the club requires a "refresh".

Furthermore, there have been further changes behind the scenes with Matt Jackson being promoted to the role of technical director earlier this week.

As such, supporters are expecting British-based signings to be made during the winter transfer window, something which is essential given the lack of homegrown players at the club.

Wolves looking to sign China youth international

However, according to Titan Media, Wolves - whose owners Fosun International are Chinese - are attempting to sign Qingdao West Coast midfielder Bin Xu.

The 22-year-old has earned caps for China at every level between Under-19 and Under-23, but has never represented the senior squad.

Just 29 appearances have been made in the Chinese Super League, 27 of which have come in 2025.

Xu has allegedly already travelled to England to sign for Wolves with the expectation that he will be loaned out elsewhere in January to combat work permit issues.

Further dismay among Wolves fanbase

Wolves' fanbase are already exasperated by how Fosun International are running their club, whether that be through ticket prices or their strategy in the transfer market.

There are already frequent calls for the current owners to find buyers ahead of what is becoming a likely return to the Championship.

Fosun spearheading a bid to sign a player from China who appears highly unlikely to represent the Wolves first team for the foreseeable future will only lead to more anger in the stands.

Xu has just featured for a team that finished in ninth position in the Chinese Super League, making 21 starts and six substitute outings across a 30-game season.