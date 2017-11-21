Klopp: 'Firmino is Liverpool's engine'

General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'Roberto Firmino is Liverpool's engine'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks up the performances of Roberto Firmino and backs the striker to rediscover his scoring touch after three games without a goal.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 09:58 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Roberto Firmino as the team's "engine".

The Brazilian has scored just one goal during Liverpool's ongoing four-match winning streak, but his performances have drawn praise as the Reds have begun to find their best form on a consistent basis.

Klopp is confident that Firmino will find himself back on the goal trail soon enough, but insists that he has no qualms with the general standard of the 26-year-old's displays.

"What a player! What can I say? If he loses the ball, he fights for it back. If he loses it again, he fights for it. He looks like the engine of the team. In the game [against Southampton], he was not scoring or [was] being a step too far left or right in the goalscoring moments. Then he shoots, it's saved but Phil scores. But he stays in the game," he told the club's official website.

"I really like how the crowd appreciate it. It's really nice to see and he deserves it, he works so hard. They all work hard, but as a striker of course you always think you should score as well. He will, 100%. I am really pleased with the squad. They have to prove themselves again [against Sevilla tonight], but the progress we've made again is pleasing.

"In this season, we settled a little bit, had a knock, but then we came back and that's a good sign - a really good sign - so we need to carry on. Now, we can talk about whatever we want and if we lose [against Sevilla] we will talk about something new, but it's exactly the same situation. We need the results, but the only thing we can do is be as well prepared as possible – that's what we are and so let's try to go there, play football and win the game."

Firmino has scored six goals and created three more in his 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
