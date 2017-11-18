Mane 'expected to start against Southampton'

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane returns to full training and is in line to start against former club Southampton after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has returned to full training with the squad and is expected to start Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton at Anfield.

The 25-year-old made his comeback from a hamstring injury two weeks ahead of schedule during Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham United before the international break, but the Reds were left sweating over his fitness once again when he was sent home early from Senegal duty.

Mane aggravated his injury while helping Senegal qualify for the World Cup last week, but the setback is not as serious as first feared and he is now in line to feature against his former club this weekend.

Mane initially returned to Melwood on Tuesday but spent two days in rehab before joining up with the rest of the squad in full training this afternoon.

The recovery means that manager Jurgen Klopp could include Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in his starting lineup for the first time in the Premier League.

Mane has scored three goals and created three more in just eight appearances for Liverpool so far this season.