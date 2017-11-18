Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson declares himself fit for his side's Premier League clash at home to Southampton following a recent thigh injury.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has declared himself fit for the club's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

The midfielder missed Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham United before the international break due to a thigh injury, which also forced him to pull out of the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

However, having returned to full training on Wednesday Henderson is now feeling fit enough to feature against the Saints as Liverpool go in search of a fourth consecutive victory.

"I feel good. I completed my first session [on Wednesday], so hopefully I can play a part at the weekend," he told the club's official website.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points outside the Champions League places.