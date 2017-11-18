Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Southampton
 

Jordan Henderson declares himself fit for Southampton clash

Jordan Henderson declares himself fit
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson declares himself fit for his side's Premier League clash at home to Southampton following a recent thigh injury.
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has declared himself fit for the club's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

The midfielder missed Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham United before the international break due to a thigh injury, which also forced him to pull out of the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

However, having returned to full training on Wednesday Henderson is now feeling fit enough to feature against the Saints as Liverpool go in search of a fourth consecutive victory.

"I feel good. I completed my first session [on Wednesday], so hopefully I can play a part at the weekend," he told the club's official website.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points outside the Champions League places.

Virgil van Dijk is loving life after the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
