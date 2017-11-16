Moreno urges Coutinho to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno reveals that he has begged Philippe Coutinho to stay at the club amid ongoing interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian international is understood to have handed in a transfer request amid fierce speculation over his future during the summer, but Liverpool held firm and rejected three offers from Barcelona to keep the playmaker.

Barca remain interested, though, while Paris Saint-Germain are also expected to join the race in January, but Moreno is doing everything he can to keep Coutinho on Merseyside.

"I have told him: 'Brother, don't go'. I can't tell you what he said to me here, of course, because it's something that's very personal," he told the Daily Mail.

"I want him to stay. If I get to decide, Philippe's not going. But I can't interfere. It's Liverpool, Barcelona and him, and they decide."

Coutinho has scored four goals and created three more in nine appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season.