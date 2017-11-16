Moreno: 'Mane, Salah are a nightmare'

General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Alberto Moreno: 'Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah are a nightmare to face'

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno admits that Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are a "nightmare" to face for defenders.
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has admitted that Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are a "nightmare" to face as a defender.

The pacey duo have been in fine form for the Reds so far this season, with Mane directly contributing to six goals in eight appearances and Salah already having found the back of the net 12 times since his summer switch from Roma.

Indeed, Salah has been hailed by some as the signing of the season so far, and Moreno admitted that the Egypt international has been "incredible".

"Salah is good, very good. As a defender, I wouldn't want to face Mane and Salah. That's one of the best things about being a starter this year: it means I'm on their team in training," he told the Daily Mail.

"You're screwed when you are up against them. Having those two running in behind you again and again and again is a nightmare.

"Salah could be [the signing of the season], for sure. His numbers are incredible. He's scoring almost every game, he's providing assists and he works incredibly hard for the team. He's a signing that Liverpool have got absolutely right."

Liverpool face Southampton on Saturday looking for a fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

