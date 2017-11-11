General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'Andrew Robertson a part of my Liverpool plans'

Klopp: 'Robertson a part of my plans'
Jurgen Klopp tells Andrew Robertson to be ready for his first-team chance when it arrives, having used the full-back just three times all season.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that full-back Andrew Robertson is in "a really good way" and remains a part of his long-term plans.

The Scotland international has been used sparingly since arriving from Hull City in an £8m deal during the summer, appearing in just three first-team matches so far.

Alberto Moreno has instead been given a second chance at left-back, leading to talk that Robertson may be allowed to depart in January - either on loan or permanently - but Klopp is adamant that he can still make use of the 23-year-old.

"People will say 'why do you do that? Because he is here and not playing?' he told the club's official website. "Because he has to learn. But there is no problem. We are in conversation, talk about it and he has to improve. As long as the other players are doing like this. Alberto is like a little machine, he never shows when he is tired and stuff like this.

"Andrew has had a little less rhythm. So you think now, okay, he will have a game with the national team and come back. We will have a little internal game then and that's good for Andy. So he's on a good way, a really good way.

"It's going well apart from maybe he is not happy he cannot start so often as he would have thought from the beginning. But it's all about improvement and then to be ready for the moment you are used."

Moreno, who has featured 13 times in all competitions for Liverpool this term, revealed earlier this week that he never contemplated leaving the club during the summer window.

Alberto Moreno tackles Mark Noble during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on November 4, 2017
