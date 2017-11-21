Coutinho: 'Liverpool must stay awake'

Philippe Coutinho insists that Liverpool "have to stay awake all the time" following their second-half collapse in Tuesday night's 3-3 draw at Sevilla.

The Reds raced into a three-goal lead by half time in their Champions League encounter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan thanks to a Roberto Firmino brace either side of a Sadio Mane strike.

However, a Wissam Ben Yedder brace pulled the hosts back in to the contest before Guido Pizarro levelled in stoppage time to salvage a point.

"It wasn't a good result, we almost felt like we do after a defeat," Coutinho told Liverpool's official website.

"We had a great first half and then in the second half we let everything unravel and so we were all feeling very frustrated. We have to stay awake all the time, 100%.

"I think that the first half, the way we went into the game, we have to go into the second half [like that] too. And I think all of the players, we all switched off a little bit and we thought that at 3-0 it was going to be a little bit difficult for the opposition [to come back]."

Jurgen Klopp's side must now avoid defeat against Spartak Moscow in their final Group E game to secure a spot into the last 16.