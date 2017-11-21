Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Attendance: 39,495
Sevilla
3-3
Liverpool
Ben Yedder (51', 60' pen.), Pizarro (90')
Banega (45'), Mercado (54')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Firmino (2', 30'), Mane (22')
Moreno (38'), Henderson (68'), Can (82')

Philippe Coutinho: 'Liverpool have to stay awake'

Coutinho: 'Liverpool must stay awake'
© SilverHub
Philippe Coutinho insists that Liverpool "have to stay awake all the time" following their second-half collapse in Tuesday night's 3-3 draw at Sevilla.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 20:47 UK

Philippe Coutinho has urged Liverpool to "stay awake all the time" following their second-half collapse in Tuesday night's 3-3 draw at Sevilla.

The Reds raced into a three-goal lead by half time in their Champions League encounter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan thanks to a Roberto Firmino brace either side of a Sadio Mane strike.

However, a Wissam Ben Yedder brace pulled the hosts back in to the contest before Guido Pizarro levelled in stoppage time to salvage a point.

"It wasn't a good result, we almost felt like we do after a defeat," Coutinho told Liverpool's official website.

"We had a great first half and then in the second half we let everything unravel and so we were all feeling very frustrated. We have to stay awake all the time, 100%.

"I think that the first half, the way we went into the game, we have to go into the second half [like that] too. And I think all of the players, we all switched off a little bit and we thought that at 3-0 it was going to be a little bit difficult for the opposition [to come back]."

Jurgen Klopp's side must now avoid defeat against Spartak Moscow in their final Group E game to secure a spot into the last 16.

Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'We stopped playing football'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Wissam Ben Yedder, Guido Pizarro, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Celta Vigo's Argentinian coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) gestures during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on September 23, 2015
Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis during Liverpool game'
 Leon Goretzka in action for Germany in July 2017
Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka agrees to join Barcelona?
Coutinho: 'Liverpool must stay awake'Keane: 'Moreno defending pure madness'Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool collapse painful'Liverpool, Spurs 'track Stevenage teen'Alberto Moreno: "We came out half-asleep"
Leipzig chief: 'Barcelona wanted Keita'Carragher slams 'shambolic' LiverpoolLiverpool investigating fan complaintsSevilla to beat Liverpool to Pastore?Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 