Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool collapse painful'

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that his side's collapse against Sevilla was "painful", ahead of the Reds' game with Chelsea.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that his side's collapse in Tuesday night's 3-3 draw with Sevilla was "painful".

Jurgen Klopp's side head back to England to prepare for a clash with Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday, after throwing away a three-goal lead in Spain.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had the Reds in the ascendancy at half time, but a poor second period culminated in a Sevilla equaliser in stoppage time.

"We were really ruthless in the first half," Wijnaldum told LFC TV. "If you are 3-0 ahead against Sevilla away you have to play smarter.

"I don't think it is a bad result to get a draw in Seville but the way we gave it up I don't think is a good sign.

"It is painful when you have to look back at the game but we have to go again [on] Saturday. We have to speak with each other, lift each other up, put this behind us and concentrate on Chelsea."

The Blues successfully navigated their passage into the knockout stages on Wednesday night after a 4-0 win in Azerbaijan against FK Qarabag.