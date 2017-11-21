Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool collapse painful'

Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Attendance: 39,495
Sevilla
3-3
Liverpool
Ben Yedder (51', 60' pen.), Pizarro (90')
Banega (45'), Mercado (54')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Firmino (2', 30'), Mane (22')
Moreno (38'), Henderson (68'), Can (82')

Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool collapse in Seville was painful'

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that his side's collapse against Sevilla was "painful", ahead of the Reds' game with Chelsea.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 17:36 UK

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that his side's collapse in Tuesday night's 3-3 draw with Sevilla was "painful".

Jurgen Klopp's side head back to England to prepare for a clash with Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday, after throwing away a three-goal lead in Spain.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had the Reds in the ascendancy at half time, but a poor second period culminated in a Sevilla equaliser in stoppage time.

"We were really ruthless in the first half," Wijnaldum told LFC TV. "If you are 3-0 ahead against Sevilla away you have to play smarter.

"I don't think it is a bad result to get a draw in Seville but the way we gave it up I don't think is a good sign.

"It is painful when you have to look back at the game but we have to go again [on] Saturday. We have to speak with each other, lift each other up, put this behind us and concentrate on Chelsea."

The Blues successfully navigated their passage into the knockout stages on Wednesday night after a 4-0 win in Azerbaijan against FK Qarabag.

Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
