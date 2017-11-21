Liverpool investigating fan complaints

Liverpool are looking into a number of complaints from supporters of events that took place prior to Tuesday night's 3-3 draw with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Reds fans were allegedly subjected to violent policing and rejected entry to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where the two sides played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Supporters took to social media to share stories of events prior to the match, amid claims that police and stewards used unnecessary force as part of calming measures, while others complained of being granted entry to the stadium well after kickoff.

Liverpool are now looking into numerous incidents, with a statement on Wednesday afternoon reading: "The club is seeking to establish the facts regarding their treatment at the hands of the host stewards and local police force.

"The safety and security of our supporters is our paramount concern and we intend to gather all the relevant information before responding further."

European football governing body UEFA added: "We are aware that there were some issues at the away supporters entrances in regards to fans accessing the stadium."

Liverpool led 3-0 in Seville, before the home side battled back to rescue a vital Group E point.