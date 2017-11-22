Liverpool, Arsenal want Draxler loan?

Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly contact Paris Saint-Germain over a potential January loan move for Julian Draxler.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both reportedly "made contact" with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible loan move for Julian Draxler in January.

The 24-year-old moved to the Parc des Princes 11 months ago but has found his opportunities limited following the big-money summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with his record of 10 goals in 25 appearances in the second half of last term outshining his ratio of two in 14 so far this season.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are prepared to listen to all offers as they consider the future of the German winger and have been approached by Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks ahead of the January transfer window.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have sounded out Draxler a year ago before he opted to move to the French capital and is in the market for reinforcements in January as he looks to renew Liverpool's top-four challenge and deal with the potential departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have been linked with Draxler continuously since a move to the Emirates collapsed four years ago and the player is being courted by Arsene Wenger as he looks for ways to cope with the impending double departure of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Speaking about his future recently, Draxler insisted that he is "not thinking about leaving the club in winter or even in the summer".