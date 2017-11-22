New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?

Liverpool, Arsenal want Draxler loan?
© Offside
Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly contact Paris Saint-Germain over a potential January loan move for Julian Draxler.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10:18 UK

Liverpool and Arsenal have both reportedly "made contact" with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible loan move for Julian Draxler in January.

The 24-year-old moved to the Parc des Princes 11 months ago but has found his opportunities limited following the big-money summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with his record of 10 goals in 25 appearances in the second half of last term outshining his ratio of two in 14 so far this season.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are prepared to listen to all offers as they consider the future of the German winger and have been approached by Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks ahead of the January transfer window.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have sounded out Draxler a year ago before he opted to move to the French capital and is in the market for reinforcements in January as he looks to renew Liverpool's top-four challenge and deal with the potential departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have been linked with Draxler continuously since a move to the Emirates collapsed four years ago and the player is being courted by Arsene Wenger as he looks for ways to cope with the impending double departure of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Speaking about his future recently, Draxler insisted that he is "not thinking about leaving the club in winter or even in the summer".

Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017
Read Next:
Monreal: 'Ozil, Sanchez committed to Arsenal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Julian Draxler, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Jurgen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho, Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Leon Goretzka in action for Germany in July 2017
Leon Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?
 Shkodran Mustafi celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Dermot Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'
Monreal: 'Ozil, Sanchez committed to Arsenal'Barcelona want Mesut Ozil for £17m?Xhaka: 'Arsenal still in title race'Richarlison 'wanted by Chinese clubs'Arsenal Newsdesk Live: Ozil exit latest, Europa build-up, more
Mustafi hits out at "s***" rumoursSchalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interestArsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'Wenger: 'Man City are on another planet'Barca 'offer Gomes in Ozil swap deal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool - as it happened
 Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Liverpool capitulate as Sevilla snatch late draw in Champions League clash
Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?Liverpool fans 'attacked by police'Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis'Henderson: "We need to be better"Klopp: 'We stopped playing football'
Team News: Lallana not risked for Liverpool against SevillaMoreno: 'Sevilla return is strange'Carragher tips Salah to score 25 goalsKlopp: 'Firmino is Liverpool's engine'Liverpool Newsdesk Live: Sevilla build-up, Sturridge latest, more
> Liverpool Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'
 Dynamo Kiev's forward Andriy Yarmolenko (L) vies with Porto's midfielder Danilo Pereira during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match FC Porto vs FC Dynamo Kyiv at the Dragao stadium in Porto on November 24, 2015
Arsenal, Manchester United 'send scouts to watch Danilo Pereira'
Agent calls for Inter to make Pastore offerCavani: "Neymar will take the next penalty"Silva: "I talk a lot with Coutinho"PSG quoted £30m for Mourinho signature?PSG 'deny claim Neymar has release clause'
Zidane refuses to rule out Neymar swoopMan Utd 'have no fears over Mourinho exit'Moreno urges Coutinho to stay at LiverpoolUnai Emery rules out Neymar exitNeymar has £198m PSG release clause?
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 