New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Julian Draxler: 'I'm not thinking about leaving Paris Saint-Germain'

Draxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'
© Offside
Midfielder Julian Draxler says that he is not thinking about leaving Paris Saint-Germain, despite falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 16:25 UK

Midfielder Julian Draxler has insisted that it is "not the relevant time" to speak about his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

The summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have led to Draxler falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with six of his 14 outings in Ligue 1 and Champions League coming from the bench.

However, Draxler has suggested that he has no intention of leaving the French giants as the club look to regain the top-flight title and win the Champions League.

The 24-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I am not thinking about leaving the club in winter or even in the summer.

"I am right in the middle of the season with PSG and solely concentrating on our big targets. Now is not the relevant time to think about my immediate or near future."

Arsenal and Liverpool have previously been linked with the German international.

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Read Next:
PSG to sell Angel Di Maria to China?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Julian Draxler, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Liverpool 'win race to sign Leon Goretzka'
 Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir shoots the ball during the French L1 football match Lyon (OL) vs Guingamp (EAG) on November 9, 2014
Arsenal 'closing in on £60m Nabil Fekir deal'
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'contact Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil'
Draxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Arsene Wenger: 'I will never retire'Report: Juve priced out of Bellerin moveWenger: 'Man City not unstoppable'
Report: Arsenal consider Brahimi swoopColeman: 'Ramsey fit to face Spurs'Report: Arsenal tracking Gerrard's cousinRamsey pulls out of Wales squadArsenal 'speed up Rob Holding payments'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Liverpool 'win race to sign Leon Goretzka'
 Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on August 19, 2017
Jurgen Klopp reveals Sadio Mane concern
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Sadio Mane sent home from Senegal duty over injury concerns
Liverpool confirm Clyne back surgeryDraxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'Firmino talks up Coutinho partnershipRonaldinho: 'Coutinho perfect for Barca'Liverpool favourites to sign Mascherano
Clyne ruled out for up to three months?Dortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Liverpool 'eye Suso as Coutinho replacement'Philippe Coutinho "very happy" at LiverpoolCoutinho "100% fit" for England friendly
> Liverpool Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Javier Mascherano in action for Liverpool
Liverpool favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano
 Julian Draxler in action during the World Cup qualifier between Northern Ireland and Germany on October 5, 2017
Julian Draxler: 'I'm not thinking about leaving Paris Saint-Germain'
 Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Unai Emery on brink of being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain?
Man United, PSG 'in battle for Pochettino'Mbappe: 'Neymar took me under his wing'Cesar: 'Neymar best player in the world'Report: Madrid to move for MarquinhosArsenal 'eyeing Draxler-Sanchez swap'
Di Maria: 'I was close to Barcelona move'Coutinho 'not interested in PSG move'PSG 'target Antonio Conte'Real interested in David Luiz deal?Ramos: 'Door is open for Neymar at Madrid'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 