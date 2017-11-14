Draxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'

Midfielder Julian Draxler says that he is not thinking about leaving Paris Saint-Germain, despite falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

The summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have led to Draxler falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with six of his 14 outings in Ligue 1 and Champions League coming from the bench.

However, Draxler has suggested that he has no intention of leaving the French giants as the club look to regain the top-flight title and win the Champions League.

The 24-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I am not thinking about leaving the club in winter or even in the summer.

"I am right in the middle of the season with PSG and solely concentrating on our big targets. Now is not the relevant time to think about my immediate or near future."

Arsenal and Liverpool have previously been linked with the German international.