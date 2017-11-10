Arsenal 'eyeing Draxler-Sanchez swap'

Arsenal are linked with a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler.

Arsenal are allegedly lining up a swap deal that will bring Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler to the club with Alexis Sanchez moving in the opposite direction.

The Chile international is expected to leave the Gunners if an offer of more than £30m is tabled in January, and manager Arsene Wenger is keen to ensure PSG is the destination so a part-exchange agreement involving Draxler can be brokered, according to the Daily Star.

However, Arsenal could struggle to land the Germany international as Bayern Munich are said to be eyeing him up as a potential replacement for Franck Ribery.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been tipped to launch another bid for Sanchez in January, having failed to secure his services with a £60m offer over the summer.

Mesut Ozil has also been linked with a move away from Arsenal when the transfer window reopens, with Manchester United touted as a possible destination.