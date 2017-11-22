Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?

New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal reportedly make Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka their number one target as they look for replacements for Mesut Ozil.
Arsenal are said to have made Schalke's Leon Goretzka their "number one midfield target" next summer in their hunt for replacements for the outgoing Mesut Ozil.

The 22-year-old's form for the Bundesliga side over the last year has led to links with a host of top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report earlier this month, the Reds won the battle for his signature and looked set to complete the deal in January, but fresh claims today suggest that the race is far from over.

The Mirror says that Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has made signing Goretzka his top priority and will task new chief scout Sven Mislintat with getting the deal done.

The Germany international is out of contract at Schalke at the end of the season and has thus far failed to commit to fresh terms, paving the way for the Bundesliga side to sell him on in January or see him depart for free in the summer.

Gortezka has four goals in nine Bundesliga appearances for Schalke to date this season.

Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
