Sevilla to beat Liverpool to Pastore?

Sevilla are reportedly confident of beating both Liverpool and Inter Milan in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.

Since falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, Pastore has been linked with an exit during the January transfer window with Liverpool and Inter Milan both said to be keen on the Argentine.

Pastore's agent Marcelo Simonian has called for Inter to make a bid for the 28-year-old's signature but according to Sport, Sevilla are confident of winning the race for the playmaker.

The report suggests that Sevilla are willing to pay £17.75m in order to push through a deal, with PSG likely to strongly consider the offer in order to aid their efforts to satisfy FFP regulations.

Liverpool and Inter are likely to be able to match Sevilla's planned bid, but the La Liga outfit allegedly feel that Pastore would prefer to make the switch to a Spanish-speaking country.

Pastore has only made four starts in Ligue 1 this season, while boss Unai Emery has limited the player to just 14 minutes of action in the Champions League.