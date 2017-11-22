New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sevilla to beat Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore?

Sevilla to beat Liverpool to Pastore?
© Getty Images
Sevilla are reportedly confident of beating both Liverpool and Inter Milan in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 11:15 UK

Sevilla have reportedly signalled their intent to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.

Since falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, Pastore has been linked with an exit during the January transfer window with Liverpool and Inter Milan both said to be keen on the Argentine.

Pastore's agent Marcelo Simonian has called for Inter to make a bid for the 28-year-old's signature but according to Sport, Sevilla are confident of winning the race for the playmaker.

The report suggests that Sevilla are willing to pay £17.75m in order to push through a deal, with PSG likely to strongly consider the offer in order to aid their efforts to satisfy FFP regulations.

Liverpool and Inter are likely to be able to match Sevilla's planned bid, but the La Liga outfit allegedly feel that Pastore would prefer to make the switch to a Spanish-speaking country.

Pastore has only made four starts in Ligue 1 this season, while boss Unai Emery has limited the player to just 14 minutes of action in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore (L) kicks to score a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp on September 22, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Read Next:
Agent calls for Inter to make Pastore offer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Javier Pastore, Marcelo Simonian, Unai Emery, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool - as it happened
 Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Liverpool capitulate as Sevilla snatch late draw in Champions League clash
Carragher slams 'shambolic' LiverpoolLiverpool investigating fan complaintsSevilla to beat Liverpool to Pastore?Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?Liverpool fans 'attacked by police'
Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis'Henderson: "We need to be better"Klopp: 'We stopped playing football'Team News: Lallana not risked for Liverpool against SevillaMoreno: 'Sevilla return is strange'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Sevilla News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Liverpool capitulate as Sevilla snatch late draw in Champions League clash
 Celta de Vigo's new coach, Argentinian Eduardo Berizzo walks across the field during his presentation at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on June 2, 2014
Sevilla confirm Eduardo Berizzo cancer diagnosis
Liverpool investigating fan complaintsSevilla to beat Liverpool to Pastore?Liverpool fans 'attacked by police'Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis'Team News: Lallana not risked for Liverpool against Sevilla
Berizzo: 'More to Liverpool than Salah'Lallana included in Liverpool squadN'Zonzi: 'I love the Premier League'Lenglet comments on Barcelona interestResult: Alcacer scores brace in Barcelona win
> Sevilla Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'
 Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore (L) kicks to score a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp on September 22, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Sevilla to beat Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore?
Agent calls for Inter to make Pastore offerArsenal, Man Utd 'monitoring Danilo'Cavani: "Neymar will take the next penalty"Silva: "I talk a lot with Coutinho"PSG quoted £30m for Mourinho signature?
PSG 'deny claim Neymar has release clause'Zidane refuses to rule out Neymar swoopMan Utd 'have no fears over Mourinho exit'Moreno urges Coutinho to stay at LiverpoolUnai Emery rules out Neymar exit
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore (L) kicks to score a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp on September 22, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Sevilla to beat Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore?
 Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Javier Pastore (L) kicks to score a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EA Guingamp on September 22, 2015 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Agent calls for Inter Milan to make bid for PSG midfielder Javier Pastore
 Mesut Ozil looks forlorn during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interest
Result: Icardi double moves Inter into secondSkriniar "not interested in Barcelona"Bergomi calls for Italy to appoint MourinhoArsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'
Chelsea to pay £100m for Mauro Icardi?Real interested in David Luiz deal?Inter, Liverpool to move for David Silva?Liverpool, Inter keen on Silva?Agent: 'Ramires could join Inter Milan'
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 