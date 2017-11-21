Sevilla confirm Berizzo cancer diagnosis

Sevilla confirm media reports that manager Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sevilla have confirmed reports that head coach Eduardo Berizzo is suffering from prostate cancer.

Media reports in Spain last night claimed that the 48-year-old was recently diagnosed with the condition and decided to share the news with his players at the break of their Champions League game with Liverpool last night.

The La Liga side then went on to engineer a remarkable comeback from three goals down and secure a draw, with the last-minute equaliser prompting the players to engulf Berizzo in a mass embrace.

In a statement on their website this morning, Sevilla confirmed: "Sevilla FC's medical department has confirmed that First Team coach, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with prostatic adenocarcinoma. Future medical tests will determine a course of treatment.

"Sevilla FC wants to show maximum support to its manager in these moments and wishes him a prompt recovery."

Berizzo joined Sevilla from Celta Vigo in May following Jorge Sampaoli's departure for the Argentina job.