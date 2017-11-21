Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis'

Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo reportedly has cancer and decided to share the news with his players during the break of their remarkable comeback against Liverpool.

Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo has reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is said to have shared the news with his players during the break of their remarkable 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Champions League last night.

The Spanish side were already three goals down by the end of the first half of the encounter in Seville, but responded with three of their own in the second to deny Jurgen Klopp's side automatic qualification to the next stage of the competition on the night.

According to various media reports in Spain, 48-year-old Berizzo was recently informed that he has cancer and decided to share the "distressing news" with the squad during his half-time team talk as inspiration for their comeback.

After Guido Pizarro claimed the equalising goal in the closing stages of the game, the Sevilla players made a point of running over towards Berizzo and embracing him.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague tweeted after the game: "Eduardo Berizzo, Sevilla manager, has got prostate cancer. His real big game starts now. Sevilla will confirm soon in a public note."

A formal announcement is expected from the La Liga side later today.