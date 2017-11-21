Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
3-3
Liverpool
Ben Yedder (51', 60' pen.), Pizarro (90')
Banega (45'), Mercado (54')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Firmino (2', 30'), Mane (22')
Moreno (38'), Henderson (68'), Can (82')

Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis during Liverpool game'

Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis'
© SilverHub
Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo reportedly has cancer and decided to share the news with his players during the break of their remarkable comeback against Liverpool.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10:22 UK

Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo has reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is said to have shared the news with his players during the break of their remarkable 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Champions League last night.

The Spanish side were already three goals down by the end of the first half of the encounter in Seville, but responded with three of their own in the second to deny Jurgen Klopp's side automatic qualification to the next stage of the competition on the night.

According to various media reports in Spain, 48-year-old Berizzo was recently informed that he has cancer and decided to share the "distressing news" with the squad during his half-time team talk as inspiration for their comeback.

After Guido Pizarro claimed the equalising goal in the closing stages of the game, the Sevilla players made a point of running over towards Berizzo and embracing him.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague tweeted after the game: "Eduardo Berizzo, Sevilla manager, has got prostate cancer. His real big game starts now. Sevilla will confirm soon in a public note."

A formal announcement is expected from the La Liga side later today.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Read Next:
Henderson: "We need to be better"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eduardo Berizzo, Guido Pizarro, Guillem Balague, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool - as it happened
 Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on February 14, 2017
Liverpool, Arsenal want Julian Draxler loan?
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Liverpool capitulate as Sevilla snatch late draw in Champions League clash
Goretzka becomes Arsenal top target?Liverpool fans 'attacked by police'Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis'Henderson: "We need to be better"Klopp: 'We stopped playing football'
Team News: Lallana not risked for Liverpool against SevillaMoreno: 'Sevilla return is strange'Carragher tips Salah to score 25 goalsKlopp: 'Firmino is Liverpool's engine'Liverpool Newsdesk Live: Sevilla build-up, Sturridge latest, more
> Liverpool Homepage
More Sevilla News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Liverpool capitulate as Sevilla snatch late draw in Champions League clash
 Celta de Vigo's new coach, Argentinian Eduardo Berizzo walks across the field during his presentation at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on June 2, 2014
Sevilla confirm Eduardo Berizzo cancer diagnosis
Liverpool fans 'attacked by police'Sevilla manager 'revealed cancer diagnosis'Team News: Lallana not risked for Liverpool against SevillaBerizzo: 'More to Liverpool than Salah'Lallana included in Liverpool squad
N'Zonzi: 'I love the Premier League'Lenglet comments on Barcelona interestResult: Alcacer scores brace in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla - as it happenedPreview: Barcelona vs. Sevilla
> Sevilla Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 