Klopp: 'We stopped playing football'

Jurgen Klopp has conceded that Liverpool "stopped playing football" in the second half of their 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Reds surged into a three-goal lead by half time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan thanks to a Roberto Firmino brace either side of Sadio Mane's strike.

However, a second-half display strewn with defensive errors saw Sevilla peg them back, with Guido Pizarro sending the home contingent wild with a 93rd-minute equaliser.

"We stopped playing football in the second half," a downbeat Klopp told BT Sport. "We have one real weapon – playing football – and we didn't do that in the second half before we conceded the second goal.

"It was absolutely OK that we were confident after that first half. It's obvious what we did – the real problem is we stopped playing football. Our main mistake was that for 15 minutes we didn't play football, we were passive, we were a little bit too deep. They fought back and well done to them.

"It feel like we lost but we didn't lose. There is a game to go and it's still in our hands but at the moment it feels really bad."

Liverpool remain top of Group E, one point clear of Sevilla and two ahead of Spartak Moscow, and a Reds draw against the Russian side at Anfield on December 6 will seal their place in the last 16.