Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
3-3
Liverpool
Ben Yedder (51', 60' pen.), Pizarro (90')
Banega (45'), Mercado (54')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira (2', 30'), Mane (22')
Moreno Perez (38'), Brian Henderson (68'), Can (82')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool stopped playing football in second half'

Klopp: 'We stopped playing football'
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp acknowledges that Liverpool "stopped playing football" in the second half of their 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League after being three goals up.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Jurgen Klopp has conceded that Liverpool "stopped playing football" in the second half of their 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Reds surged into a three-goal lead by half time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan thanks to a Roberto Firmino brace either side of Sadio Mane's strike.

However, a second-half display strewn with defensive errors saw Sevilla peg them back, with Guido Pizarro sending the home contingent wild with a 93rd-minute equaliser.

"We stopped playing football in the second half," a downbeat Klopp told BT Sport. "We have one real weapon – playing football – and we didn't do that in the second half before we conceded the second goal.

"It was absolutely OK that we were confident after that first half. It's obvious what we did – the real problem is we stopped playing football. Our main mistake was that for 15 minutes we didn't play football, we were passive, we were a little bit too deep. They fought back and well done to them.

"It feel like we lost but we didn't lose. There is a game to go and it's still in our hands but at the moment it feels really bad."

Liverpool remain top of Group E, one point clear of Sevilla and two ahead of Spartak Moscow, and a Reds draw against the Russian side at Anfield on December 6 will seal their place in the last 16.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring during the Champions League group game between Liverpool and Maribor on November 1, 2017
Read Next:
Carragher tips Salah to score 25 goals
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Guido Pizarro, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Liverpool capitulate as Sevilla snatch late draw in Champions League clash
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Barcelona 'offer Andre Gomes in Mesut Ozil swap deal'
Henderson: "We need to be better"Klopp: 'We stopped playing football'Team News: Lallana not risked for Liverpool against SevillaMoreno: 'Sevilla return is strange'Carragher tips Salah to score 25 goals
Klopp: 'Firmino is Liverpool's engine'Liverpool Newsdesk Live: Sevilla build-up, Sturridge latest, moreKlopp responds to Sturridge speculationLiverpool considering move for Saiss?Klavan: 'Liverpool have improved in defence'
> Liverpool Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 