Jordan Henderson has acknowledged that Liverpool "need to be better" after letting a three-goal lead slip in their 3-3 draw at Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds appeared to be home and dry by half time at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan thanks to a Roberto Firmino brace either side of Sadio Mane's strike.

However, a second-half display strewn with defensive errors saw Sevilla peg them back, with Guido Pizarro firing home a 93rd-minute equaliser.

"I am not sure (how the collapse happened)," the Liverpool captain told BT Sport. "The first half was very good, disciplined, score good goals. The second half was very bad, we did not start well at all. We gave a corner away and struggled from then on.

"We stopped playing football and did not get the ball to the front three to cause them problems. it does not feel good. We did not keep the ball and I did think the free-kick and penalty decisions were soft to let them back in the game. We need to be better.

"The message at half-time was to keep going and they were going to give it a right go, they had nothing to lose and we could not cope with it. At least it is still in our hands to top the group."

Liverpool remain top of Group E and can seal their place in the last 16 with a draw against Spartak Moscow at Anfield on December 6.