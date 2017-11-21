Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
1-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Aubameyang (31')
Schmelzer (52'), Toljan (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Kane (49'), Heung-min (76')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur reacted perfectly'

Pochettino: 'Spurs reacted perfectly'
© Getty Images
Mauricio Pochettino believes that Tottenham Hotspur "stepped up" after Saturday's north London derby defeat by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 22:39 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that his side "stepped up" after Saturday's north London derby defeat by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Lilywhites were deemed favourites to beat bitter rivals Arsenal at the weekend but instead succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite the humbling loss, Spurs returned to winning ways just three days later at the Signal Iduna Park with a victory which guarantees them top spot in Group H.

"The managers have to accept criticism when we don't win because of course we are disappointed," Pochettino told BT Sport after the game.

"The team stepped up and after Saturday we were ready to compete here in a difficult game against a difficult team and we are so proud.

"It is true that the first half was even. We didn't deserve to go 1-0 down. We talked at half time and the team reacted well. The early goal by Harry helped us to believe in our quality.

"The performance was very good. The squad is good and the reaction after Saturday was perfect."

The result means that Spurs finish ahead of Champions League holders Real Madrid in the group and will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Your Comments
