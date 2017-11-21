Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Spurs - as it happened

Find out how all of the action unfolded at the Westfalenstadion courtesy of Sports Mole 's minute-by-minute updates below.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be able to rest players for the final game with APOEL, while Dortmund travel to the Bernabeu to face Real needing to match the result of APOEL to secure a spot in the Europa League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Dortmund a half-time lead, but goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min ensured that Spurs will finish above Champions League holders Real Madrid.

6.47pm TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente

6.49pm We will get onto the Dortmund team news a bit later on but for now, let's look at Spurs with Pochettino opting to name a strong team for the game in Germany. However, there is one notable inclusion, with Danny Rose being handed a start at left wing-back after missing out on the squad for the North London derby.

6.53pm There had been the possibility of Pochettino resting a few of his star men given that Spurs have already qualified from Group H, but the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane have been included. The pair were well below par against Arsenal at the weekend so will naturally be hoping to put in a better performance this evening.

6.55pm As expected, Serge Aurier comes in at right wing-back, with the Ivorian and Kieran Tripper regularly rotating between Premier League and cup competitions. Harry Winks is also back in the team after only starting the fixture with the Gunners on the bench.

6.57pm There are few surprises on the bench, too, with Pochettino avoiding the temptation of including any of the club's up-and-coming prospects. Mousa Dembele is only a replacement with Pochettino currently monitoring his fitness, while Moussa Sissoko will hope to continue his run of featuring in every Spurs match this season.

6.59pm BORUSSIA DORTMUND XI: Burki, Schmelzer, Bartra, Toljan, Weigl, Gotze, Kagawa, Guerreiro, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Zagadou

7.01pm As expected, Bosz hands a recall to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , who has not scored in over a month. The forward is one of a number of high-profile names to feature in the Dortmund side, with Andriy Yarmolenko another player which Spurs are going to pay full attention to. The Ukrainian netted in the reverse fixture between the sides.

7.04pm Bosz will be hoping for a performance from former Manchester United playmaker Shinji Kagawa , who will hope to prove to a British audience that he did not show his full ability during his time in the Premier League. He will be looking to combine with Mario Gotze in the Spurs half of the pitch. Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra is the standout name at the back.

7.05pm BORUSSIA DORTMUND SUBSTITUTES: Weidenfaller, Sahin, Dahoud, Philipp, Schurrle, Castro, Toprak

7.07pm That's some bench for Dortmund, huh? Max Philipp will perhaps feel hard done by having netted six Bundesliga goals this season, while the likes of Nuri Sahin and Andre Schurrle will be familiar to Premier League fans. Germany international Mahmoud Dahoud is only named among the replacements after recently returning from injury.

7.10pm So then, permutations. You will be aware that Spurs have already secured their progress through to the last 16 but the North Londoners still have work to do to top Group H. A win tonight or against APOEL in two weeks time will be enough. As for Dortmund, Bosz's side must win their remaining two games and hope that Real fail to overcome to APOEL to have any chance. Realistically, Dortmund are trying to finish in third place to secure a place in the Europa League.

7.12pm The reverse fixture between these two sides took place at the start of the group stages, with Spurs managing to run out 3-1 victors at Wembley Stadium . Pochettino's side did not have it all their own way, but goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane eventually got the job done.

7.14pm Spurs head into the game looking for a response after the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday. Having also lost out at Manchester United, it represents a second match away at a high-profile side without scoring a goal so Kane and co will no doubt be keen to put that right tonight.

7.16pm That said, there has been no such problem in Europe. Spurs ran out convincing winners in Cyrpus against APOEL while they also recorded an excellent 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid. Pochettino will want to make it a clean sweep of trips without a defeat.

7.18pm Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has described losing to Arsenal as like "a knock to the head" , and many supporters of the North Londoners will probably understand what the Dane means. Eriksen has been in sparking form for his country, but he only has four goals and three assists to his name from 16 appearances this season.

7.20pm There has been much speculation about Danny Rose in recent weeks, but the England international gets the chance to make just his third start of the season after recovering from a serious knee injury. Whether Rose wants to impress Pochettino or any interested clubs, tonight is a big occasion for the 27-year-old.

7.22pm In the build-up to this game, Pochettino has spoken about being pleased to hear that his side are criticised by the media and fans alike when they record a bad result or put in a bad performance. Struggling to work out the Argentine's logic? Click here to see what he had to say at yesterday's press conference.

7.24pm Spurs would have probably feared a trip to the Westfalenstadion a couple of years ago but Dortmund have not won any of their four Champions League games this season, with only draws being recorded against APOEL. It takes their winless run in the competition to six matches.

7.26pm The club are on a disastrous run in all competitions. Dortmund had topped the Bundesliga during the early stages of the season, but now sit in fifth place, nine points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.

7.28pm Dortmund have recorded just one win in their last eight games - in the DFB-Pokal against Magdeburg. Bosz has also watched on from the sidelines as his side have succumbed to defeat in four of their last five league games, conceding as many as 14 goals.

7.30pm However, it is worth noting that Dortmund have scored in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga. Aubameyang and summer signing Philipp has scored an impressive 16 goals between them in the top flight. Leaders Bayern have only scored one more goal than Dortmund.

7.32pm Bosz has spoken of wanting a reaction from Aubameyang after he was recently suspended for an unauthorised trip to Milan. There has been constant speculation about the future of the Gabon international but he will surely be motivated to make an impression against a team the size of Spurs. That said, motivation hasn't really been his issue this season. A 15-goal return at this stage of the campaign is sensational.

7.34pm Jadon Sancho - formerly of Manchester City and an ex-target for Spurs - has been given first-team action since his switch to Germany but the teenager won't feature tonight. The winger was part of Dortmund's Under-19 team which lost 3-1 to Spurs earlier today.

7.36pm PREDICTION! Dortmund have been woeful in this competition this season but we fancy the German giants to capitalise on Spurs' defeat to Arsenal and potential complacency having already qualified. It should still be tight but we are backing Dortmund to win 2-1.

7.38pm HEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's match represents the fourth time in which these clubs have met in a competitive match. They played a two-legged fixture in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2016, which Dortmund won 5-1 in aggregate.

7.40pm Dortmund eased to victory in the first leg in Dortmund with Aubameyang and Marco Reus both getting on the scoresheet. Only three players from that occasion start tonight, although Trippier and Davies are on the bench.

7.42pm The two teams are making their way out at the Westfalenstadion. It's flags aplenty from the Dortmund faithful, as it always is. The two clubs will now take in the Champions League anthem before undergoing their final preparations.

7.43pm A reminder of the team news... BORUSSIA DORTMUND XI: Burki, Schmelzer, Bartra, Toljan, Weigl, Gotze, Kagawa, Guerreiro, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Zagadou TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Rose, Winks, Eriksen; Alli, Son, Kane

1 min KICKOFF! Spurs get us underway.

2 min It's been a quiet start from both sides but certainly not from the supporters. The Westfalenstadion is rocking.

4 min Good work from Son inside the penalty area leads to Spurs winning a corner but the visitors make a complete mess of their set-piece routine with Rose's stray pass allowing the home side to clear.

6 min Spurs win another corner and this time, it's a better delivery from Winks. The ball arrives between the six-yard box and the penalty spot, but Dortmund survive after the ball evades everyone and goes towards the far touchline.

8 min It's Dortmund's turn to win a corner and a header from the edge of the area leads to Lloris having to dive out of his goal to claim the second ball, albeit at the second opportunity. Positive start from both teams.

10 min Slowly but surely, Dortmund are starting to have the better of this game. They are starting to work the ball down the flanks where there is space for the likes of Yarmolenko.

12 min SHOT! Just like that, Yarmolenko gets a shot away from the edge of the area after being found in plenty of space. However, the Ukrainian's attempted curler is weak and straight at Lloris.

14 min What we have seen so far is both teams being prepared to give the other plenty of time on the ball when the ball is in their own half. It's a case of every player being behind the ball aside from Aubameyang and Kane.

16 min We have not see a whole lot of Kane, nor Alli. The onus had been on the pair to make an early impact in this game given how ineffective they were against Arsenal, but they have barely touched the ball. Dortmund are still having the majority of possession.

18 min Kane thinks he is through on goal after a slip from Bartra but the forward pushed the defender with too much force and the referee wasted little time in calling a foul. Alli wasn't impressed, but he was soon told to be quiet by the referee.

19 min CHANCE! Dortmund should be ahead. Yarmolenko chips the ball over the top of the Spurs defence and Aubameyang only has Lloris to beat. However, the forward volleys the ball several yards wide of the post from 12 yards. What a chance.

21 min On occasions, Dortmund are starting to overplay it at the back and Spurs are not far off taking advantage. However, the North Londoners are committing needless fouls when a situation arises and it gives the ball back to the home side.

23 min LATEST! Real Madrid have taken the lead against APOEL thanks to Luka Modric. That's bad news for Dortmund, who now need a comeback from the Cypriots.

24 min Better from Spurs as Aurier gets to the byline. The Ivorian tries to find Son at the near post but Dortmund are able to defend the situation due to Aurier being forced to fire the ball at his teammate.

26 min Back come Dortmund, who win a corner from the left. The inswinging delivery is flicked on to the back post, but Alli is able to clear with his head from inside the six-yard box.

28 min If this was in the Premier League, Son would be getting a retrospective ban. The South Korean attacker has just won a free kick despite no contact being made. That just looked embarrassing. Nothing came from the set piece.

30 min CHANCE! Just before the half-hour mark, Spurs create their best chance of the match. Vertonghen's cross from a deep area finds the run of Son, but the forward miscues his volley and Burki makes the easy save.

31 min GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang)

31 min Dortmund take the lead and it's a beautiful goal. A pass inside finds Yarmolenko, who flicks the ball through the Spurs defence and Aubameyang has the relatively simple task of drilling the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards. That's his 16th goal of the season.

33 min To Spurs' credit, they are straight back onto the attack and win two corners in quick succession. Both inswingers come to nothing. This is going to be a big test for Spurs. For their own confidence, Pochettino won't want to see his side lose another game away to a big team.

35 min Aubameyang never celebrated when his shot hit the back of the net. That will be in relation to his recent omission. He looks inspired now, however, chasing down every ball.

37 min SHOT! This is excellent from Eriksen. He wins the ball around 35 yards from goal before dancing around two defenders. However, his resulting shot is weak and too close to Burki, who can dive to his left to make the save.

39 min LATEST! It's probably game over for Dortmund as far as their Champions League campaign is concerned. Real now lead APOEL by a 2-0 scoreline, with Karim Benzema netting the second.

40 min CHANCE! Eriksen is becoming increasingly influential and he should probably put Spurs ahead. Rose picks out his teammate in the penalty area, but Burki stands tall to keep out the Dane's well-struck effort from the penalty spot.

41 min CHANCE! Burki to the rescue again! From the resulting corner, Dier meets the ball at the near post and his header appears destined for the far corner. However, Burki sticks out a hand to claw the ball away from goal and Son messes up the rebound.

43 min LATEST! Real Madrid are now three goals to the good. Nacho is the latest name to get on the scoresheet in Cyprus.

45 min A sense of panic is starting to set in where Dortmund are concerned. More stray passes are being made and Spurs are pushing forward in an attempt to capitalise. The home side definitely want half time.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

8.33pm The half-time whistle goes in Germany and Dortmund lead thanks to Aubameyang's goal in the 31st minute. Both teams started slowly, but this match has developed in a fiercely-fought contest. Spurs probably deserve to be level but they have work to do after the break.

8.36pm Real Madrid have scored a fourth against APOEL. Zinedine Zidane will be relieved to see his side finally discover their shooting boots! Dortmund are basically playing to secure a place in the Europa League after Christmas.

8.40pm Dortmund took the lead in this match when Yarmolenko's flick found the run of teammate Aubameyang, with the Gabon international drilling the ball into the bottom corner of the net with minimal fuss. It's his 16th goal of the season, despite having gone five games without a goal before this match.

8.43pm Spurs have had their moments in Germany, but it was not until the closing stages of the first half where they really threatened a goal. Eriksen has become increasingly influential, but we have not seen much of Alli or Kane.

8.46pm The two teams are making their way back out, Dortmund more urgently than Spurs. We will be back underway very shortly.

46 min KICKOFF! Dortmund get this second half started.

47 min Half time has given Dortmund a chance to get organised again and they almost force a corner within the first 90 seconds of the restart. Lloris does well to reach the ball before it goes out.

49 min GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Harry Kane)

49 min Out of absolutely nothing, Spurs find an equaliser! Rose wins the ball back on the left, plays it to Alli who, in turn, sets up Kane. The forward takes one step to his right before drilling the ball into the bottom corner from 16 yards out. Brilliant goal.

51 min Kane has done very little in this match and neither has Alli, but that shows what they can do in the blink of an eye. Pochettino will be relieved. Real now lead 5-0 over APOEL.

52 min BOOKING! Schmelzer goes into the book for a clumsy challenge on Aurier on the right flank.

53 min Eriksen takes the set piece but it's a poor cross from the Dane. Yarmolenko heads the ball away but goes down with no-one around him. He's okay.

55 min LATEST! Real have scored a SIXTH against APOEL. It's an absolute rout. It matters very little because if Real and Spurs finish on the same points, Spurs' better head-to-head record will see them finish above the defending champions.

56 min The intensity to this game have dropped now. I'd say both teams would be happy with this result.

57 min SHOT! Spurs spring to life with Eriksen's pass to Kane being flicked into the path of Alli. The ball is sitting invitingly for the midfielder but he was never going to score from all of 30 yards out.

59 min This is unbelievable defending from Dier. Guerreiro's free kick is pretty much perfect and it looks like Zagadou is going to head home from close range. However, Dier was brave to flick the ball behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.

61 min No signs of any substitutions for either side. I'd be surprised if that remains the case for long. Sissoko is the most likely introduction for Spurs. The Frenchman has featured in every match this season.

63 min Spurs are starting to pick out more and more gaps in the Dortmund defence. Twice in quick succession, the visitors think they are in on goal but Dortmund just about survive thanks to an offside flag.

65 min Son is almost playing as a second striker now, with Alli operating on the left wing. Pochettino has changed things up here and it's working.

66 min SUBSTITUTION! Dortmund make the first change of the match, with Castro coming on to replace Kagawa.

68 min Spurs are constantly looking for that through-ball down the middle. Dortmund are beginning to look dishevelled at the back. There's another goal in this game. Spurs are the favourites to get it.

69 min Spurs are ploughing men forward. Settling for a draw is pointless, I guess, given their group situation. A win here would give Pochettino the chance to rest all of his big-hitters for the final game.

71 min The visitors are having to do some defending now. Aurier gives away a free kick on the right and Rose has to produce some desperate defending at the back post to put the ball behind for a corner. They eventually see off the danger.

73 min Dortmund are taking the chance to hold onto possession for a couple of minutes. They were starting to panic at the back so it is a wise move.

76 min GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Son Heung-min)

76 min Spurs complete the comeback! Alli is again the provider but it is more than a simple pass. The midfielder wins the ball on the left before battling his way into the area and setting up Son, who keeps his composure before curling a shot into the top corner from around 16 yards out.

78 min SUBSTITUTION! Dortmund have been forced into a second alteration, with Toprak replacing the injured Zagadou.

80 min We are finally going to see at least one change from Pochettino. I bet you it involves one of the front four being withdrawn. Time to shut up shop for the visitors.

81 min SUBSTITUTION! It's Alli who is making way, with Dembele coming on in his place.

83 min Dortmund are finally starting to show a bit more ambition and Spurs need to be careful here. Aubameyang has just got behind the defence but his cross towards the back post was put behind by Dier.

85 min SUBSTITUTION! It's Sissoko time. The Frenchman replaces Eriksen in the centre of the pitch. Dortmund continue to press.

85 min SHOT! A cross from the right finds Guerreiro after Aurier jumps under the ball. However, the left-back's volley is slashed well wide of the post.

86 min SUBSTITUTION! A final change for Spurs sees Llorente replace Kane.

88 min It's all Dortmund but Spurs have a chance to win it through Llorente after he run clear of the defence. The substitute cannot believe how much time he has and then ends up mis-controling the ball.

90 min We are going to see a late change in goal for Dortmund. Burki has come off the worse in a collision with Llorente after saving from the Spaniard a couple of minutes ago. He's holding his ribs.

90+2 min SUBSTITUTION! Weidenfeller is on in Burki's place. It's the veteran's first game of the season. There will be five minutes of added-on time.

90+4 min Spurs manage to win a corner and this is going to eat up plenty of seconds. The visitors are certainly in no rush to take it.

90+6 min BOOKING! Rose has been excellent this evening and the left wing-back buys a foul out of Toljan, who is subsequently booked.

90+7 min FULL TIME: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

9.46pm The full-time whistle goes in Germany and Spurs have held on to secure top spot in Group H. Kane and Son got the goals after the break and the North Londoners are deserving of their win with Dortmund offering very little having taken the lead just after the half-hour mark.