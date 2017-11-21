Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Spurs - as it happened

Tottenham Hotspur have guaranteed top spot in Group H with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Dortmund a half-time lead, but goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min ensured that Spurs will finish above Champions League holders Real Madrid.
Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be able to rest players for the final game with APOEL, while Dortmund travel to the Bernabeu to face Real needing to match the result of APOEL to secure a spot in the Europa League.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente
As for Dortmund, Bosz's side must win their remaining two games and hope that Real fail to overcome to APOEL to have any chance. Realistically, Dortmund are trying to finish in third place to secure a place in the Europa League.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND XI: Burki, Schmelzer, Bartra, Toljan, Weigl, Gotze, Kagawa, Guerreiro, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Zagadou
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Rose, Winks, Eriksen; Alli, Son, Kane
