Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Spurs - as it happened

Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
1-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Aubameyang (31')
Schmelzer (52'), Toljan (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Kane (49'), Heung-min (76')

Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened

© SilverHub
Relive Sports Mole's live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur come from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 22:11 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have guaranteed top spot in Group H with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Dortmund a half-time lead, but goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min ensured that Spurs will finish above Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be able to rest players for the final game with APOEL, while Dortmund travel to the Bernabeu to face Real needing to match the result of APOEL to secure a spot in the Europa League.

Find out how all of the action unfolded at the Westfalenstadion courtesy of Sports Mole's minute-by-minute updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
6.45pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Champions League between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have already qualified for the knockout stages and Dortmund are on the brink of elimination but tonight's result can still have ramifications for either side going forward. Let's see who Peter Bosz and Mauricio Pochettino have selected for this evening's fixture...

6.47pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente


6.49pmWe will get onto the Dortmund team news a bit later on but for now, let's look at Spurs with Pochettino opting to name a strong team for the game in Germany. However, there is one notable inclusion, with Danny Rose being handed a start at left wing-back after missing out on the squad for the North London derby.

6.53pmThere had been the possibility of Pochettino resting a few of his star men given that Spurs have already qualified from Group H, but the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane have been included. The pair were well below par against Arsenal at the weekend so will naturally be hoping to put in a better performance this evening.

6.55pmAs expected, Serge Aurier comes in at right wing-back, with the Ivorian and Kieran Tripper regularly rotating between Premier League and cup competitions. Harry Winks is also back in the team after only starting the fixture with the Gunners on the bench.

6.57pmThere are few surprises on the bench, too, with Pochettino avoiding the temptation of including any of the club's up-and-coming prospects. Mousa Dembele is only a replacement with Pochettino currently monitoring his fitness, while Moussa Sissoko will hope to continue his run of featuring in every Spurs match this season.

6.59pmBORUSSIA DORTMUND XI: Burki, Schmelzer, Bartra, Toljan, Weigl, Gotze, Kagawa, Guerreiro, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang, Zagadou

7.01pmAs expected, Bosz hands a recall to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has not scored in over a month. The forward is one of a number of high-profile names to feature in the Dortmund side, with Andriy Yarmolenko another player which Spurs are going to pay full attention to. The Ukrainian netted in the reverse fixture between the sides.

7.04pmBosz will be hoping for a performance from former Manchester United playmaker Shinji Kagawa, who will hope to prove to a British audience that he did not show his full ability during his time in the Premier League. He will be looking to combine with Mario Gotze in the Spurs half of the pitch. Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra is the standout name at the back.

7.05pmBORUSSIA DORTMUND SUBSTITUTES: Weidenfaller, Sahin, Dahoud, Philipp, Schurrle, Castro, Toprak

7.07pmThat's some bench for Dortmund, huh? Max Philipp will perhaps feel hard done by having netted six Bundesliga goals this season, while the likes of Nuri Sahin and Andre Schurrle will be familiar to Premier League fans. Germany international Mahmoud Dahoud is only named among the replacements after recently returning from injury.

7.10pmSo then, permutations. You will be aware that Spurs have already secured their progress through to the last 16 but the North Londoners still have work to do to top Group H. A win tonight or against APOEL in two weeks time will be enough.

As for Dortmund, Bosz's side must win their remaining two games and hope that Real fail to overcome to APOEL to have any chance. Realistically, Dortmund are trying to finish in third place to secure a place in the Europa League.


7.12pmThe reverse fixture between these two sides took place at the start of the group stages, with Spurs managing to run out 3-1 victors at Wembley Stadium. Pochettino's side did not have it all their own way, but goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane eventually got the job done.

7.14pmSpurs head into the game looking for a response after the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday. Having also lost out at Manchester United, it represents a second match away at a high-profile side without scoring a goal so Kane and co will no doubt be keen to put that right tonight.

7.16pmThat said, there has been no such problem in Europe. Spurs ran out convincing winners in Cyrpus against APOEL while they also recorded an excellent 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid. Pochettino will want to make it a clean sweep of trips without a defeat.

7.18pmSpurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has described losing to Arsenal as like "a knock to the head", and many supporters of the North Londoners will probably understand what the Dane means. Eriksen has been in sparking form for his country, but he only has four goals and three assists to his name from 16 appearances this season.

7.20pmThere has been much speculation about Danny Rose in recent weeks, but the England international gets the chance to make just his third start of the season after recovering from a serious knee injury. Whether Rose wants to impress Pochettino or any interested clubs, tonight is a big occasion for the 27-year-old.

7.22pmIn the build-up to this game, Pochettino has spoken about being pleased to hear that his side are criticised by the media and fans alike when they record a bad result or put in a bad performance. Struggling to work out the Argentine's logic? Click here to see what he had to say at yesterday's press conference.

7.24pmSpurs would have probably feared a trip to the Westfalenstadion a couple of years ago but Dortmund have not won any of their four Champions League games this season, with only draws being recorded against APOEL. It takes their winless run in the competition to six matches.

7.26pmThe club are on a disastrous run in all competitions. Dortmund had topped the Bundesliga during the early stages of the season, but now sit in fifth place, nine points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.

7.28pmDortmund have recorded just one win in their last eight games - in the DFB-Pokal against Magdeburg. Bosz has also watched on from the sidelines as his side have succumbed to defeat in four of their last five league games, conceding as many as 14 goals.

7.30pmHowever, it is worth noting that Dortmund have scored in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga. Aubameyang and summer signing Philipp has scored an impressive 16 goals between them in the top flight. Leaders Bayern have only scored one more goal than Dortmund.

7.32pmBosz has spoken of wanting a reaction from Aubameyang after he was recently suspended for an unauthorised trip to Milan. There has been constant speculation about the future of the Gabon international but he will surely be motivated to make an impression against a team the size of Spurs. That said, motivation hasn't really been his issue this season. A 15-goal return at this stage of the campaign is sensational.

7.34pmJadon Sancho - formerly of Manchester City and an ex-target for Spurs - has been given first-team action since his switch to Germany but the teenager won't feature tonight. The winger was part of Dortmund's Under-19 team which lost 3-1 to Spurs earlier today.

7.36pmPREDICTION! Dortmund have been woeful in this competition this season but we fancy the German giants to capitalise on Spurs' defeat to Arsenal and potential complacency having already qualified. It should still be tight but we are backing Dortmund to win 2-1.

7.38pmHEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's match represents the fourth time in which these clubs have met in a competitive match. They played a two-legged fixture in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2016, which Dortmund won 5-1 in aggregate.

7.40pmDortmund eased to victory in the first leg in Dortmund with Aubameyang and Marco Reus both getting on the scoresheet. Only three players from that occasion start tonight, although Trippier and Davies are on the bench.

7.42pmThe two teams are making their way out at the Westfalenstadion. It's flags aplenty from the Dortmund faithful, as it always is. The two clubs will now take in the Champions League anthem before undergoing their final preparations.

7.43pmA reminder of the team news...

1 minKICKOFF! Spurs get us underway.

2 minIt's been a quiet start from both sides but certainly not from the supporters. The Westfalenstadion is rocking.

4 minGood work from Son inside the penalty area leads to Spurs winning a corner but the visitors make a complete mess of their set-piece routine with Rose's stray pass allowing the home side to clear.

6 minSpurs win another corner and this time, it's a better delivery from Winks. The ball arrives between the six-yard box and the penalty spot, but Dortmund survive after the ball evades everyone and goes towards the far touchline.

8 minIt's Dortmund's turn to win a corner and a header from the edge of the area leads to Lloris having to dive out of his goal to claim the second ball, albeit at the second opportunity. Positive start from both teams.

10 minSlowly but surely, Dortmund are starting to have the better of this game. They are starting to work the ball down the flanks where there is space for the likes of Yarmolenko.

12 minSHOT! Just like that, Yarmolenko gets a shot away from the edge of the area after being found in plenty of space. However, the Ukrainian's attempted curler is weak and straight at Lloris.

14 minWhat we have seen so far is both teams being prepared to give the other plenty of time on the ball when the ball is in their own half. It's a case of every player being behind the ball aside from Aubameyang and Kane.

16 minWe have not see a whole lot of Kane, nor Alli. The onus had been on the pair to make an early impact in this game given how ineffective they were against Arsenal, but they have barely touched the ball. Dortmund are still having the majority of possession.

18 minKane thinks he is through on goal after a slip from Bartra but the forward pushed the defender with too much force and the referee wasted little time in calling a foul. Alli wasn't impressed, but he was soon told to be quiet by the referee.

19 minCHANCE! Dortmund should be ahead. Yarmolenko chips the ball over the top of the Spurs defence and Aubameyang only has Lloris to beat. However, the forward volleys the ball several yards wide of the post from 12 yards. What a chance.

21 minOn occasions, Dortmund are starting to overplay it at the back and Spurs are not far off taking advantage. However, the North Londoners are committing needless fouls when a situation arises and it gives the ball back to the home side.

23 minLATEST! Real Madrid have taken the lead against APOEL thanks to Luka Modric. That's bad news for Dortmund, who now need a comeback from the Cypriots.

24 minBetter from Spurs as Aurier gets to the byline. The Ivorian tries to find Son at the near post but Dortmund are able to defend the situation due to Aurier being forced to fire the ball at his teammate.

26 minBack come Dortmund, who win a corner from the left. The inswinging delivery is flicked on to the back post, but Alli is able to clear with his head from inside the six-yard box.

28 minIf this was in the Premier League, Son would be getting a retrospective ban. The South Korean attacker has just won a free kick despite no contact being made. That just looked embarrassing. Nothing came from the set piece.

30 minCHANCE! Just before the half-hour mark, Spurs create their best chance of the match. Vertonghen's cross from a deep area finds the run of Son, but the forward miscues his volley and Burki makes the easy save.

31 minGOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang)

31 minDortmund take the lead and it's a beautiful goal. A pass inside finds Yarmolenko, who flicks the ball through the Spurs defence and Aubameyang has the relatively simple task of drilling the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards. That's his 16th goal of the season.

33 minTo Spurs' credit, they are straight back onto the attack and win two corners in quick succession. Both inswingers come to nothing. This is going to be a big test for Spurs. For their own confidence, Pochettino won't want to see his side lose another game away to a big team.

35 minAubameyang never celebrated when his shot hit the back of the net. That will be in relation to his recent omission. He looks inspired now, however, chasing down every ball.

37 minSHOT! This is excellent from Eriksen. He wins the ball around 35 yards from goal before dancing around two defenders. However, his resulting shot is weak and too close to Burki, who can dive to his left to make the save.

39 minLATEST! It's probably game over for Dortmund as far as their Champions League campaign is concerned. Real now lead APOEL by a 2-0 scoreline, with Karim Benzema netting the second.

40 minCHANCE! Eriksen is becoming increasingly influential and he should probably put Spurs ahead. Rose picks out his teammate in the penalty area, but Burki stands tall to keep out the Dane's well-struck effort from the penalty spot.

41 minCHANCE! Burki to the rescue again! From the resulting corner, Dier meets the ball at the near post and his header appears destined for the far corner. However, Burki sticks out a hand to claw the ball away from goal and Son messes up the rebound.

43 minLATEST! Real Madrid are now three goals to the good. Nacho is the latest name to get on the scoresheet in Cyprus.

45 minA sense of panic is starting to set in where Dortmund are concerned. More stray passes are being made and Spurs are pushing forward in an attempt to capitalise. The home side definitely want half time.

45+1 minHALF TIME: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

8.33pmThe half-time whistle goes in Germany and Dortmund lead thanks to Aubameyang's goal in the 31st minute. Both teams started slowly, but this match has developed in a fiercely-fought contest. Spurs probably deserve to be level but they have work to do after the break.

8.36pmReal Madrid have scored a fourth against APOEL. Zinedine Zidane will be relieved to see his side finally discover their shooting boots! Dortmund are basically playing to secure a place in the Europa League after Christmas.

8.40pmDortmund took the lead in this match when Yarmolenko's flick found the run of teammate Aubameyang, with the Gabon international drilling the ball into the bottom corner of the net with minimal fuss. It's his 16th goal of the season, despite having gone five games without a goal before this match.

8.43pmSpurs have had their moments in Germany, but it was not until the closing stages of the first half where they really threatened a goal. Eriksen has become increasingly influential, but we have not seen much of Alli or Kane.

8.46pmThe two teams are making their way back out, Dortmund more urgently than Spurs. We will be back underway very shortly.

46 minKICKOFF! Dortmund get this second half started.

47 minHalf time has given Dortmund a chance to get organised again and they almost force a corner within the first 90 seconds of the restart. Lloris does well to reach the ball before it goes out.

49 minGOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Harry Kane)

49 minOut of absolutely nothing, Spurs find an equaliser! Rose wins the ball back on the left, plays it to Alli who, in turn, sets up Kane. The forward takes one step to his right before drilling the ball into the bottom corner from 16 yards out. Brilliant goal.

51 minKane has done very little in this match and neither has Alli, but that shows what they can do in the blink of an eye. Pochettino will be relieved. Real now lead 5-0 over APOEL.

52 minBOOKING! Schmelzer goes into the book for a clumsy challenge on Aurier on the right flank.

53 minEriksen takes the set piece but it's a poor cross from the Dane. Yarmolenko heads the ball away but goes down with no-one around him. He's okay.

55 minLATEST! Real have scored a SIXTH against APOEL. It's an absolute rout. It matters very little because if Real and Spurs finish on the same points, Spurs' better head-to-head record will see them finish above the defending champions.

56 minThe intensity to this game have dropped now. I'd say both teams would be happy with this result.

57 minSHOT! Spurs spring to life with Eriksen's pass to Kane being flicked into the path of Alli. The ball is sitting invitingly for the midfielder but he was never going to score from all of 30 yards out.

59 minThis is unbelievable defending from Dier. Guerreiro's free kick is pretty much perfect and it looks like Zagadou is going to head home from close range. However, Dier was brave to flick the ball behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.

61 minNo signs of any substitutions for either side. I'd be surprised if that remains the case for long. Sissoko is the most likely introduction for Spurs. The Frenchman has featured in every match this season.

63 minSpurs are starting to pick out more and more gaps in the Dortmund defence. Twice in quick succession, the visitors think they are in on goal but Dortmund just about survive thanks to an offside flag.

65 minSon is almost playing as a second striker now, with Alli operating on the left wing. Pochettino has changed things up here and it's working.

66 minSUBSTITUTION! Dortmund make the first change of the match, with Castro coming on to replace Kagawa.

68 minSpurs are constantly looking for that through-ball down the middle. Dortmund are beginning to look dishevelled at the back. There's another goal in this game. Spurs are the favourites to get it.

69 minSpurs are ploughing men forward. Settling for a draw is pointless, I guess, given their group situation. A win here would give Pochettino the chance to rest all of his big-hitters for the final game.

71 minThe visitors are having to do some defending now. Aurier gives away a free kick on the right and Rose has to produce some desperate defending at the back post to put the ball behind for a corner. They eventually see off the danger.

73 minDortmund are taking the chance to hold onto possession for a couple of minutes. They were starting to panic at the back so it is a wise move.

76 minGOAL! Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Son Heung-min)

76 minSpurs complete the comeback! Alli is again the provider but it is more than a simple pass. The midfielder wins the ball on the left before battling his way into the area and setting up Son, who keeps his composure before curling a shot into the top corner from around 16 yards out.

78 minSUBSTITUTION! Dortmund have been forced into a second alteration, with Toprak replacing the injured Zagadou.

80 minWe are finally going to see at least one change from Pochettino. I bet you it involves one of the front four being withdrawn. Time to shut up shop for the visitors.

81 minSUBSTITUTION! It's Alli who is making way, with Dembele coming on in his place.

83 minDortmund are finally starting to show a bit more ambition and Spurs need to be careful here. Aubameyang has just got behind the defence but his cross towards the back post was put behind by Dier.

85 minSUBSTITUTION! It's Sissoko time. The Frenchman replaces Eriksen in the centre of the pitch. Dortmund continue to press.

85 minSHOT! A cross from the right finds Guerreiro after Aurier jumps under the ball. However, the left-back's volley is slashed well wide of the post.

86 minSUBSTITUTION! A final change for Spurs sees Llorente replace Kane.

88 minIt's all Dortmund but Spurs have a chance to win it through Llorente after he run clear of the defence. The substitute cannot believe how much time he has and then ends up mis-controling the ball.

90 minWe are going to see a late change in goal for Dortmund. Burki has come off the worse in a collision with Llorente after saving from the Spaniard a couple of minutes ago. He's holding his ribs.

90+2 minSUBSTITUTION! Weidenfeller is on in Burki's place. It's the veteran's first game of the season. There will be five minutes of added-on time.

90+4 minSpurs manage to win a corner and this is going to eat up plenty of seconds. The visitors are certainly in no rush to take it.

90+6 minBOOKING! Rose has been excellent this evening and the left wing-back buys a foul out of Toljan, who is subsequently booked.

90+7 minFULL TIME: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

9.46pmThe full-time whistle goes in Germany and Spurs have held on to secure top spot in Group H. Kane and Son got the goals after the break and the North Londoners are deserving of their win with Dortmund offering very little having taken the lead just after the half-hour mark.

9.48pmThat will be all from Sports Mole for this match. Thank you for joining us this evening and we hope to see you again soon.

If you would like to read our on-the-whistle report from the Westfalenstadion, you can do so by clicking here. Goodbye for now.


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Your Comments
