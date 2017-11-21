Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz says that he is hoping for a "reaction" from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bundesliga outfit have punished the Gabon international twice this season, the recent of which was for turning up late to training following a trip to Milan, which was not authorised by the club.

Aubameyang has since returned to the club and will feature in tomorrow night's Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, which is a dead rubber for the Premier League outfit given that they have already qualified for the last 16.

"Aubameyang will play tomorrow," The Mirror quotes Bosz. "I told him he wouldn't play against Stuttgart, and afterwards I talked to him again and the team. Today he trained with the team and told him he'd play tomorrow.

"I hope there's a reaction from Aubameyang. We talked about it, and tomorrow is his first game back from the disciplinary action. We talked about it, and from my point of view it's finished."

Dortmund currently sit third in Group H.