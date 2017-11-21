Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Borussia Dortmund want "reaction" from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Dortmund want
Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz says that he is hoping for a "reaction" from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Tottenham Hotspur.
Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has claimed that he is hoping for a "reaction" from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following the forward's recent suspension.

The Bundesliga outfit have punished the Gabon international twice this season, the recent of which was for turning up late to training following a trip to Milan, which was not authorised by the club.

Aubameyang has since returned to the club and will feature in tomorrow night's Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, which is a dead rubber for the Premier League outfit given that they have already qualified for the last 16.

"Aubameyang will play tomorrow," The Mirror quotes Bosz. "I told him he wouldn't play against Stuttgart, and afterwards I talked to him again and the team. Today he trained with the team and told him he'd play tomorrow.

"I hope there's a reaction from Aubameyang. We talked about it, and tomorrow is his first game back from the disciplinary action. We talked about it, and from my point of view it's finished."

Dortmund currently sit third in Group H.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich129213082229
2Schalke 04Schalke127231610623
3RB Leipzig127232015523
4Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach126332121021
5Borussia DortmundDortmund1262429161320
6Hoffenheim125522115620
7Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt125431412219
8Hannover125341515018
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen124532518717
10Augsburg124441614216
11Stuttgart125161215-316
12Mainz 05124351317-415
13Wolfsburg122821617-114
14Hertha Berlin123541619-314
15Hamburger SV123181020-1010
16Werder Bremen12156814-68
17Freiburg12156724-178
18FC Koln120210423-192
> Full Version
 