Pochettino happy with Spurs criticism

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that he wants his players to go through the process of being criticised for their performances.

On Saturday, Arsenal ran out deserved winners over Spurs in the North London derby in a game where many of Pochettino's key men under-performed.

However, despite the defeat, Pochettino has claimed that it is a learning curve for his players, who suffered their first league defeat to their arch rivals since 2014.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "Our project is a medium to long term one. Our project is to win. I am happy that people criticise us sometimes because it means people expect more from us.

"That is important to put the pressure on, more than we do. We are so calm. We know very well that from two years and a half ago we improve in every single aspect. Every team in the top six struggle against each other."

Spurs will hope to respond to the disappointment of losing at the Emirates Stadium by securing a positive result at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.