Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in contention for Borussia Dortmund clash

Rose in contention for Dortmund clash
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that Danny Rose is in contention to feature in the squad for the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 18:15 UK

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that defender Danny Rose could feature against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Rose was left out of the squad to face Arsenal after Pochettino suggested that the left-back was deemed not fit enough for selection.

However, ahead of the game in Germany, Pochettino said that Rose was "doing well" and may make a return in a game which could lead to Spurs claiming top spot in Group H.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "He's doing well. The training session on Saturday was tough for him. He will now train with the group and we'll decide if he will play tomorrow."

Rose - who has made just three appearances since recovering from a knee injury - has recently been linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino keeps it casual during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on October 14, 2017
