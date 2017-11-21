Rose in contention for Dortmund clash

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that Danny Rose is in contention to feature in the squad for the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

On Saturday, Rose was left out of the squad to face Arsenal after Pochettino suggested that the left-back was deemed not fit enough for selection.

However, ahead of the game in Germany, Pochettino said that Rose was "doing well" and may make a return in a game which could lead to Spurs claiming top spot in Group H.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "He's doing well. The training session on Saturday was tough for him. He will now train with the group and we'll decide if he will play tomorrow."

Rose - who has made just three appearances since recovering from a knee injury - has recently been linked with a transfer to Manchester United.