Lloris plays down Tottenham title talk

Monday, November 20, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has admitted that his side must consolidate their position in the top four before they can think about challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Tottenham's 2-0 defeat at the hands of North London rivals Arsenal on Saturday saw Mauricio Pochettino's side drop down to fourth place in the table, with 11 points now separating them from leaders Manchester City.

Lloris acknowledged that City are too far clear to worry about them at this stage of the season and is instead focused on ensuring that his side qualify for next season's Champions League.

"Before we think about City it's important to stay in the top four. This is the main target for our team. We heard from outside that Tottenham play for the title, blah, blah, blah. The most important thing is to stay consistent in the League," he told reporters.

"We have been in the top four the last two years and we need to carry on, to settle the club in this position and try to get more experience because the team is still young, then reduce the gap with the best. Obviously the future for Tottenham will be bright if we keep the same mentality. It's our ambition, but step by step.

"It's true that we wanted to do more against Manchester United and Arsenal. Unfortunately we couldn't do that so now it's important to have a run of victories because we need to keep our place at the top."

Tottenham are back in action against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Shkodran Mustafi celebrates opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on November 18, 2017
Dermot Gallagher: 'No problem with Arsenal opener'
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to scupper Manchester United bid for Gareth Bale
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 