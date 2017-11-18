Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,530
Arsenal
2-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Mustafi (36'), Sanchez (41')
Xhaka (32'), Sanchez (38'), Mustafi (48'), Monreal (73')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Kane (50')

Eric Dier hits out at 'game-changing' decision in Arsenal defeat

Dier hits out at 'game-changing' decision
© SilverHub
Eric Dier slams referee Mike Dean for awarding Arsenal a free kick in the build-up to their opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur, which he describes as 'game-changing'.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 20:59 UK

Tottenham Hotspur ace Eric Dier has admitted that his side's 2-0 loss to Arsenal was all the more difficult to accept because of referee Mike Dean's "disappointing" decision to let the opening goal stand.

The Lilywhites were undone by first-half goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates Stadium, as they tasted defeat against their North London rivals for the first time in three years.

Dier believes that Dean is to blame for the loss after a number of big decisions went the home side's way, including for Mustafi's goal as the defender appeared to be offside, converting from a free kick that was also contentious in its nature.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, the England international said: "There is so much on the line, for a goal to be decided in the manner it was is very disappointing. It changed the game.

"I don't want to get in trouble but everyone can see it. If that's a foul then soon we won't be able to touch each other. Nobody wants that. But there can be no excuses."

Mauricio Pochettino has lost four of his last six London derbies as Spurs boss - the same number he had lost in his previous 18.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Your Comments
