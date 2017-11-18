Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Spurs

Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur from the Emirates Stadium.
Sixth-placed Arsenal sit four points and three places behind their bitter rivals entering this afternoon's clash.
Three of the last four fixtures between these two teams have finished level – including a 1-1 draw in the corresponding Premier League match last term.
Congratulations to today's captain, @6_LKOSCIELNY 👏#AintNobodyLikeKoscielny pic.twitter.com/4QDRXLQZ4K— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 18, 2017
6 - Arsenal haven't won any of their last six PL games against Spurs (D4 L2) – their longest ever winless run against Tottenham. Setback. https://t.co/YMU9kzM83U— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017
ARS: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez
SPURS: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Davies; Eriksen, Kane, Alli