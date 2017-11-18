Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Spurs
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur from the Emirates Stadium.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 12:09 UK

Good morning and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur from the Emirates Stadium.

Sixth-placed Arsenal sit four points and three places behind their bitter rivals entering this afternoon's clash.

Three of the last four fixtures between these two teams have finished level – including a 1-1 draw in the corresponding Premier League match last term.

Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.


12.12pmTottenham suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Man United towards the end of last month, but bounced back with a brilliant 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League, before beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Wembley before the international break. The Palace performance was hardly vintage, but they just about did enough to secure all the points. Kickoff is fast approaching here!

12.08pmAs for Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino's side have won seven, drawn two and lost two of their 11 Premier League matches this season. A win here would move them above Man United into second position, but a defeat and they could end the weekend down in fifth position. It is very tight between second-placed Man United and seventh-placed Burnley, just four points in fact.

12.05pm

12.02pmIt is a big few weeks for Arsenal as they travel to high-flying Burnley next weekend, before hosting Huddersfield Town and Man United in their next two. After missing out on the top four last season, there is no Champions League football this term, but the Europa League is in full swing. The Thursday, Sunday run of matches is hardly ideal for a team in the Premier League.

11.58amIn terms of recent form, Arsenal will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 defeat at Man City before the international break. They had won four of their previous five in all competitions ahead of the clash at the Etihad Stadium, but were not good enough to overcome the Citizens on home soil.

11.55amFour defeats at this stage of the season is hardly ideal, but Arsene Wenger's side are only four points off second-placed Manchester United, which is an indication of how things stand in the table. Manchester City are the runaway leaders at the moment, and it is going to take some effort for any of the chasing pack to catch a team that look capable of setting records this season.

11.52am

11.49amSo there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are just about 40 minutes from kickoff in the capital. I shall speak about the visitors Tottenham a little bit later, but let's start with Arsenal. The Gunners will enter this match down in sixth position in the Premier League table having won six, drawn one and lost four of their 11 matches at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

11.46amAs for Tottenham, Harry Kane and Dele Alli are both fit after recovering from knocks over the international break. Mousa Dembele, meanwhile, is preferred to Harry Winks in the middle of the park as Eric Dier drops into centre-back due to the absence of Toby Alderweireld. Christian Eriksen also starts fresh from his Denmark hat-trick, which helped his team qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

11.43amAlexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are both in the Arsenal XI this afternoon, while Alexandre Lacazette leads the line for a team that once again have Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac will operate in the two wing-back positions, but Olivier Giroud fails to make the squad after picking up an injury while representing France during the international break.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016© SilverHub


11.40amTEAMS!

ARS: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez

SPURS: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Dembele, Sissoko, Davies; Eriksen, Kane, Alli


11.37amRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Emirates. Both teams have had a number of players away on international duty over the last couple of weeks – how has it impacted both XIs? Let's run through the two teams that will start here...

11.34amTottenham recorded a 2-0 victory when the pair last locked horns in the Premier League, although the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium last season. Three of the last four fixtures between these two teams have finished level, and Tottenham have not won away to Arsenal in the Premier League since November 2010. It should be a cracking game of football.

11.31amMorning all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from the Emirates Stadium, and it is quite a big one as Arsenal welcome bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. Sixth-placed Arsenal sit four points and three places behind Spurs entering this afternoon's match, and it promises to be another all-action affair in the capital. Stay tuned!

Your Comments
