Team News: Alli, Kane fit to start for Spurs

Dele Alli and Harry Kane both start for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the Premier League, but Harry Winks must make do with a place on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has handed starts to both Dele Alli and Harry Kane for the North London derby with Arsenal.

The pair missed England's friendlies with Germany and Brazil through injury but after a return to training on Thursday, both players feature in the showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also fit to start, but Harry Winks must make do with a place among the replacements after an ankle problem.

Eric Dier starts in the centre of defence due to Toby Alderweireld's absence, meaning that Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko get the nod in midfield.

As for Arsenal, Arsene Wenger is able to call upon Shkodran Mustafi after his recovery from a thigh injury, while Danny Welbeck is back on the bench after overcoming a hamstring problem.

There are few surprises in the first XI, although Alexandre Lacazette is given a start after missing out against Manchester City.

Jack Wilshere is again on the bench and Olivier Giroud misses out through a minor knock sustained on international duty, but there is no place in the squad for Theo Walcott.

Arsenal: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Winks, Son, Llorente

