Mustafi, Welbeck in contention for NL derby

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck are in contention to return from injury in time for Saturday's North London derby.

Mustafi has not featured for the Gunners since October 1 after sustaining a thigh problem on international duty, while Welbeck's last outing came at Watford on October 14 where he picked up a hamstring injury.

However, Wenger has hinted that the pair are in contention to feature against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Frenchman told reporters: "Mustafi will have a final check tomorrow, Welbeck as well. I will make decisions on them tomorrow."

Wenger has revealed that forward Olivier Giroud is likely to miss the showdown with Spurs with a thigh problem.