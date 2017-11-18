Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Arsenal duo Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck in contention for Spurs clash

Mustafi, Welbeck in contention for NL derby
© Offside
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck are in contention to return from injury in time for Saturday's North London derby.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 10:09 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck are both closing in on a return from injury.

Mustafi has not featured for the Gunners since October 1 after sustaining a thigh problem on international duty, while Welbeck's last outing came at Watford on October 14 where he picked up a hamstring injury.

However, Wenger has hinted that the pair are in contention to feature against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Frenchman told reporters: "Mustafi will have a final check tomorrow, Welbeck as well. I will make decisions on them tomorrow."

Wenger has revealed that forward Olivier Giroud is likely to miss the showdown with Spurs with a thigh problem.

Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Read Next:
Giroud ruled out of North London derby?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck, Arsene Wenger, Olivier Giroud, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
Arsenal to move for Marouane Fellaini?
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Olivier Giroud ruled out of North London derby?
Iwobi: 'Wenger is unfazed by critics'Wenger tips Pochettino to go "a long way"Mustafi, Welbeck in contention for NL derbyWenger: 'I trust Lacazette completely'Wenger: 'Cazorla injury worst I've seen'
Harry Kane's record vs. ArsenalWenger future to be decided at end of seasonWenger: 'Dec deadline for Sanchez, Ozil'Real Betis 'confident of Wilshere deal'Report: Bayern want Olivier Giroud
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 