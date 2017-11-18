Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Toby Alderweireld 'out until after Christmas'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld could be ruled out for more than 10 games after his hamstring injury was discovered to be more serious than first thought.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 13:43 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Toby Alderweireld could be sidelined until after Christmas with a hamstring injury.

Alderweireld picked up the problem during his side's Champions League victory over Real Madrid earlier this month, forcing him to miss the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace before the international break.

However, scans have shown the damage to be more serious than first thought and the Belgian is now expected to be sidelined for more than a month.

The news means that Alderweireld could miss as many as 10 matches across all competitions, including this weekend's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs have welcomed Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Harry Winks and Michel Vorm back into training following recent injuries, though, with all of them in contention to feature against the Gunners.

Harry Kane in Tottenham Hotspur training on October 31, 2017
Your Comments
Toby Alderweireld 'out until after Christmas'
